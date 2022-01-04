Russell Reynolds Associates Appoints Constantine Alexandrakis as Chief Executive Officer

Alexandrakis succeeds Clarke Murphy as the firm's next CEO, bringing deep experience as a trusted advisor to clients worldwide and as a seasoned leader of the firm's key growth businesses

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates (RRA) today announced that Constantine Alexandrakis, currently head of the firm's Americas region, will succeed Clarke Murphy as the firm's next chief executive officer. Murphy will remain with RRA, transitioning back to full-time client work.

"Constantine is a demonstrated leader who has an inspiring vision," Murphy said. "With his global orientation, collaborative leadership, inclusive mindset and passion for the business, I am confident that Constantine will lead this organization forward with tremendous success. I am proud to be a part of the firm's legacy and am looking forward to continuing to work with Constantine as he positions us for the future."

Alexandrakis served on the firm's Executive Committee between 2015 and 2018 and in 2018 was appointed head of the Americas–including the U.S., Canada and Latin America–overseeing the firm's growth and expansion in the region. Alexandrakis' earlier leadership roles included leading the U.S. as well as the firm's global Leadership and Succession Practice. He has been with RRA for over 15 years and, as a leadership advisory consultant in the firm's CEO and board practice, has advised corporate boards and CEOs across a range of industries.

"I am honored to lead this firm into the next chapter of our growth and development and am focused on ensuring that we continue to be recognized and valued by clients worldwide as the premier leadership advisory firm–with a team and with insights that are second to none," Alexandrakis said.

He added, "We are grateful to Clarke for his transformative leadership and tireless commitment to our firm, its special culture and ensuring we are delivering our very best to the clients we serve. The great success we have achieved during his tenure is a testament not only to his decades of insight into the leadership issues our clients face, but also to his deep personal passion for our firm's purpose: improving the way the world is led."

Prior to joining RRA in 2004, Alexandrakis served as vice president of operations for Hostway Corporation, a cloud services provider. He was also a strategy consultant for Towers Perrin and earlier in his career worked as a financial analyst with United Airlines.

Alexandrakis received his AB in economics from Princeton University, with honors, and earned his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He also holds a JD from the University of Miami School of Law and is a member of the Florida Bar. Alexandrakis is based in Chicago and has served on several boards in support of the local community.

