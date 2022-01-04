Calumet Announces Close of Renewable Hydrogen Project Financing

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT, "Calumet") announced today that Montana Renewables LLC ("MRL") has closed the previously announced $50 million of project financing from Stonebriar Commercial Finance LLC ("Stonebriar") related to construction of the renewable hydrogen plant for Calumet's renewable diesel business in Great Falls, Montana. Once complete, the renewable hydrogen plant will allow increased production of renewable diesel and further reduce the carbon intensity of products from MRL. The renewable hydrogen plant has an expected operational startup in the fourth quarter of 2022.

