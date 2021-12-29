NES Specifies Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses for its NeoFace KAOATO Facial Recognition System

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that NEC Solution Innovators Ltd. ("NES"), a multinational information technology and electronics company and leading system integrator in Japan, has specified the use of Vuzix M400™ Smart Glasses for its NeoFace KAOATO Facial Recognition System.

NES's facial recognition technology has been rated the best in the world by the globally authoritative U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology. The NeoFace KAOATO facial recognition system, designed for use in commercial facilities and public facilities including department stores, supermarkets, schools and hospitals, utilizes the M400's 4K HD camera to perform facial recognition in real time. This enables recognition in certain locations where fixed cameras cannot be installed and allows detection of visitors' entries more effectively.

"We are pleased to be specified as the smart glasses solution within such a comprehensive identification system by a recognized leader in the space," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses provides studio quality picture and video capture with auto-focus and image stabilization, making it an ideal device for facial recognition applications. We look forward to working with NES and supporting the successful deployment of its NeoFace KAOATO Facial Recognition System."

