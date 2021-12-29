NEFT VODKA® STARTING THE NEW YEAR OFF WITH A BANG AT THE ROSE BOWL STADIUM'S BIG GAME ON JANUARY 1, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEFT Vodka, pioneer of a new category of ultra-premium sipping vodkas, today announced it will be kicking off the New Year with fans at the Rose Bowl Stadium's Big Game on New Year's Day, 2022. As the Official Vodka of the Stadium until mid-2023, NEFT intends to make a splash before and during the pre-game and game festivities, serving fans signature cocktails, samples, swag and other surprises.

NEFT VIP Bar at the Rose Bowl Stadium

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. PST, NEFT will open the NEFT Lounge at the event's FAN FEST, a massive tailgate party open to all ticket holders. Serving up two of its most popular signature cocktails, the Double Bloody Mary and Austrian Mule, the BEST VODKA winner will also be providing a three-part-tasting experience to the expected 25,000 attendees. The Lounge will be situated near the 18th hole of the neighboring Brookside Golf Course and will remain open throughout the Big Game.

Once inside the stadium, fans will continue to enjoy NEFT at various locations. Whether it be another Austrian Mule or a cocktail of choice with the ultra-premium vodka, NEFT will be available throughout the concourse wherever spirits are sold. In addition, ticket holders with VIP club access will have the unique opportunity to experience NEFT's ultimate signature cocktail, The Black Gold, at every bar, including the NEFT Branded Bar, on the D level of the Pavilion. Tastings will also be provided.

ABOUT NEFT VODKA, USA INC.

NEFT Vodka is best known for defining a new category of vodka drinkers who want to sip the spirit neat, not mixed or masked. Created using carefully selected ingredients and meticulously designed distillation processes, NEFT carries the nuanced textures and flavors of its all-natural ingredients, rendering it an ultra-premium, smooth, and delicious sipping spirit. NEFT's premium quality has been borne out through its multiple accolades such as BEST VODKA and back-to-back Double Golds at the SFWSC and an extremely rare 98-point rating from The Tasting Panel magazine.

NEFT is available throughout the US including AZ, CA, CT, DE, FL, ID, LA, MD, MA, MT, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, RI, SC, TX, UT, WA, WI, and WY. Find a store near you at NEFT Vodka or shop online at shopneftvodkaus.com.

