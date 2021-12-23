RISE Education Cayman Ltd Announces Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting on December 23, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RISE Education Cayman Ltd ("RISE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REDU), today announced the results of the Company's extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "EGM") held in Beijing today.

At the EGM, shareholders, through a special resolution, approved the sale (the "Sale") of (i) all of the equity interests in Rise (Tianjin) Education Information Consulting Co., Ltd. ("WFOE") to Wuhan Xinsili Culture Development Co., Ltd. (the "Buyer SPV") in consideration of the Buyer SPV (a) paying to RISE Education International Limited ("Rise HK") consideration of RMB1 or in a foreign currency equivalent to RMB1, and (b) assuming all liabilities of WFOE and its subsidiaries, as contemplated by and pursuant to the terms and conditions of the purchase agreement (the "WFOE Purchase Agreement"); and (ii) all of the equity interests in Rise HK and Rise IP (Cayman) Limited ("Rise IP") to Bain Capital Rise Education IV Cayman Limited (the "Shareholder") in consideration of the Shareholder (a) paying US$2,500,000 to the Company, for the purposes of paying the lenders in settlement of the facilities agreement dated March 18, 2021 relating to the term and revolving facilities of up to an aggregate amount of US$80,000,000, as contemplated by and pursuant to the terms and conditions of the share purchase agreement (the "IP Holdco Purchase Agreement", collectively with the WFOE Purchase Agreement, the "Purchase Agreements"), and (b) causing Rise HK and/or Rise IP to grant WFOE or entities designated by the Buyer SPV a royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable and exclusive license over all intellectual property rights owned by or licensed to Rise HK and/or Rise IP.

At the EGM, shareholders also approved, through an ordinary resolution, the adjournment of the EGM, if necessary or appropriate, to solicit additional proxies in the event that there are insufficient votes at the time of the meeting to approve the Sale and adopt and approve the Purchase Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereby.

The voting results were as follows:



FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN The Sale 76,406,245 117,904 396,651 - Ordinary Shares 72,306,065 0 255,343 - Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs 4,100,180 117,904 141,308 Adjournment of the EGM 76,408,309 116,218 396,273 - Ordinary Shares 72,306,065 0 255,343 - Ordinary Shares represented by ADSs 4,102,244 116,218 140,930

For more detailed information regarding the shareholder resolution adopted at the Company's EGM, please review the notice of the EGM and the proxy statement, each dated December 6, 2021, at: https://ir.risecenter.com/ .

