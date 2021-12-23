Capital Square 1031 Acquires Recently Constructed 200-Unit Multifamily Community Near Richmond

The acquisition is on behalf of a Delaware statutory trust investment offering that seeks to raise $35.2 million in equity from accredited investors

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square 1031, a leading sponsor of Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings for Section 1031 exchange and other accredited investors, announced today the acquisition of a recently constructed, Class A, 200-unit multifamily community in Midlothian, a suburb of Richmond, Virginia. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Artistry at Winterfield Apartments, DST.

"Artistry at Winterfield is another superb addition to Capital Square's growing portfolio of Class A apartment communities in the Southeast to Texas," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Located in Midlothian, Virginia, a short drive on Highway 288 from Capital Square's headquarters, Artistry is located in a well-to-do neighborhood with a median household income of $172,916 within a one-mile radius, according to Yardi Matrix. And the icing on the cake – 19.6% rent growth in the submarket, the highest year-over-year rent growth in the region, as of August 2021.* Artistry should provide investors with stable income during the holding period and exceptional appreciation potential."

Located at 1000 Artistry Drive, the community is located 15 miles from downtown Richmond. Proximate to Highway 288, Artistry at Winterfield offers residents convenient access to multiple retail and dining options within Midlothian, including Target, Kroger, Wegman's, Sam's Club and more.

Artistry at Winterfield offers one- and two-bedroom units with spacious floorplans that feature top-of-the-line finishes, including stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryers, walk-in closets as well as private patios and balconies.

Amenities at the community include a clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool and fitness center. Additional amenities include a resident lounge with a pool table as well as a business center.

CS1031 Artistry at Winterfield Apartments, DST seeks to raise $35.2 million in equity from accredited investors and has a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.

"Artistry at Winterfield is located in Midlothian, a thriving suburb of Richmond," said Whitson Huffman, chief strategy and investment officer. "The population within a five-mile radius of Artistry at Winterfield is projected to increase 4.09% in five years.* Capital Square is bullish on the Richmond MSA, not only for its proximity to our firm's headquarters, but also due to its exceptional market fundamentals and notable growth."

Since its founding in 2012, Capital Square has acquired 144 real estate assets for over 3,800 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code and other investors seeking stable cash flow and capital appreciation.

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed approximately $4 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Its founder, Louis Rogers, has structured hundreds of investment offerings totaling in excess of $5 billion. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for five consecutive years. Additionally, in 2021, the company was ranked 101st on the list of Inc. 5000 Washington D.C. Metro's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and 2021 as well as on their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Private placements are speculative. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

