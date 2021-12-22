Wondershare Invites Users to Capture the Spirit of the Holidays The Wondershare holiday campaign is ushering in holiday cheer by celebrating users' happiest friends-and-family moments online

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the ongoing struggle against COVID-19 variants around the globe, Wondershare Technology is announcing a holiday campaign to help users capture their happiness and joy in these troubled times. To help counter the disruption of normal life, Wondershare invites its users and social media followers to spread the holiday cheer with their best photo memories.

Wondershare Invites Users to Capture the Spirit of the Holidays

The campaign will run from now until January 7th, during which popular products in Wondershare's lineup will be discounted by up to 80%. In addition, participants will have a chance to win attractive prizes for sharing photos of their most special holiday moments. The winning entries are slated to win prizes such as, an Epson home cinema projector, Apple HomePad Minis, and Amazon Gift Cards.

"Through this innovative and joy-evoking campaign, we hope to create a platform where our community can express and share their uplifting moments and memories to build a wave of positivity during the holiday season," said Shaan Jahagirdar, Chief Design Officer of Wondershare.

"As a creative company, we want to encourage users to capture the happiness of everyday life using our creativity and productivity tools and develop a creative and positive attitude for the future."

To be eligible to win these prizes, all participants have to do is upload their best photo moments with a brief description and generate a customized card to share with their social media circles.

As a bonus, some of Wondershare's top products will be available at incredible prices for the duration of the campaign:

Wondershare Filmora

As one of the frontrunners in the field of professional video editing, Filmora is in the same class as popular products such as Final Cut Pro X and Adobe Premiere. The refreshed interface and user-friendly features make it even easier to create stunning videos across different platforms.

Wondershare PDFelement

PDF element is a much-lauded and award-winning productivity tool renowned for being best-in-class as a PDF editor, document generator, desktop publishing tool, and graphic design platform. The latest version includes UI enhancements and a boost to user experience.

Wondershare EdrawMax

EdrawMax is a premier flowcharting and diagramming tool that can create everything from simple brainstorming flowcharts to complex electrical circuit diagrams. Visualize, innovate, and collaborate with enterprise-level features and capabilities.

Wondershare Recoverit

Boasting an industry-best 95% data recovery rate, Wondershare Recoverit is designed to get your data back to you from over 2000 different types of storage devices. Supporting more than 1000 file formats, Recoverit is the only tool you will ever need for data recovery on a desktop.

So, get your phones out and start capturing your most precious holiday moments and spreading joy and happiness during the season of good cheer.

For more information about the Wondershare holiday campaign, please visit the website: https://www.wondershare.com/ or follow the official social media accounts on YouTube , Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

Media Contact

Shearer Wang

Wondershare

shearerw@wondershare.com

LOGO (PRNewsfoto/wondershare)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wondershare