New Ad Urges Americans To Get Vaccinated And Boosted As Omicron Cases Rise Significantly

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Hospital Association will run a new print ad in The Washington Post and The New York Times highlighting the urgent need for all eligible Americans to get vaccinated, get a booster shot and follow public health guidelines as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase rapidly across the country.

As the delta variant continues to surge and the omicron variant causes our workforce shortages to exacerbate, our hospitals and health systems are pushed to the brink.

The ad says in part that, "unvaccinated people are 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19. Thousands of people on their deathbeds repeat a simple line: 'I wish I had gotten vaccinated.'"

Science has shown that getting vaccinated and receiving a booster shot decreases a person's chance of contracting COVID-19, becoming severely sick, ending up in the hospital and dying. The ad implores the public to follow the science and get vaccinated and boosted.

The ad will begin running on Sunday, Dec. 26 and will be spotlighted on AHA's social media channels. You can view the ad here. The ad is part of the AHA's ongoing effort to encourage the public to get vaccinated and boosted. These efforts include public service announcements, digital ads and social media messages, among others.





