COVID-19 Home Testing Kit Sales Skyrocket

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly one month after the existence of the easily transmissible Omicron variant was officially reported to the World Health Organization, retail sales in the Home Health Testing category are growing extremely quickly across the U.S. According to shopper intelligence leader Catalina, for the latest week ending Dec. 18 sales of self-testing COVID-19 kits have shot up by 225% compared to six weeks ago, and by 71% vs. the week ending Dec. 11.

Sales of COVID-19 Home Testing Kits have surged in recent weeks, with face mask sales posting moderate increases, as the holiday season shifts into high gear.

Out of nowhere COVID-19 home testing kits now make up 84% of the overall Home Health Testing category

While COVID-19 self-testing kits did not exist before April 2021, the Home Health Testing category – which includes face masks – was up 370% for the week ending Dec. 18, 2021 vs. the same period a year ago, as the global pandemic continued to spread. When comparing purchase data to the same period two years ago, well before COVID-19 gained widespread awareness, category sales are up a whopping 1,442%.

With scientists continuing to make the case for face masks helping to stop the spread of COVID-19 as well as the Delta and Omicron variants, face mask sales have climbed 20 percent over the past six weeks. Even so, sales of face masks for the week ending Dec. 18 are down 25% vs. the same period a year ago as COVID-related restrictions have eased in business and social settings.

"To get an idea of the scale of COVID-19 home testing kits, out of nowhere they now make up 84% of the overall category, with face masks and all other home health testing kits each making up 8%," said Catalina's Chief Marketing Officer Marta Cyhan. "With more people now opting to take COVID tests at home before attending a social function, we anticipate sales in this category will continue to skyrocket in anticipation of gathering with family and friends for Christmas and New Year's Eve."

About Catalina

Catalina is a leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store, TV, radio and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps retailers, CPG brands and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Catalina has no higher priority than ensuring the privacy and security of the data entrusted to the company and maintaining consumer trust. Catalina has operations in the United States, Costa Rica, Europe and Japan. To learn more, visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Catalina.

COVID-19 Home Testing Kit Sales Skyrocket (Source: Catalina Buyer Intelligence Database.)

Over the years, Catalina and Walgreens have refined their ability to bring more personalized offers to the retailer’s customers in-store, with Catalina now supporting the rapidly evolving omnichannel strategy at Walgreens. (PRNewsfoto/Catalina)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Catalina