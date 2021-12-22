BAE Systems awards Loc Performance Products, LLC Subcontracts Supplier of the Year at its third annual 'Partner2Win' Symposium Loc Performance Among More Than 20 Award Recipients Recognized at the Annual 'Partner2Win' Supplier Awards Ceremony

PLYMOUTH, Miss., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loc Performance Products, LLC today announced it received a BAE Systems Partner2Win Supplier of the Year Award for Subcontracts based on exceptional performance and contributions to supply chain success in 2021 for BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business.



Based in Plymouth, Mich., USA, Loc Performance is a premier full-service provider of mobility systems, vehicle hulls, armored cabs and armor kits for military and industrial applications. With proven capabilities in product design and development through production, Loc offers high quality solutions with exceptional customer service and highly competitive pricing. Learn more at www.locperformance.com. (PRNewsfoto/Loc Performance Products)

BAE Systems' Partner2Win is a global program designed to achieve operational excellence and eliminate defects in its supply chain by raising the bar of performance expectations to meet the demand of current and future customers. As part of the program, BAE Systems meets regularly with its suppliers at their locations to transfer best practices to ensure that the components and materials that compose BAE Systems products meet the highest quality standards.

"Our suppliers have overcome many challenges posed by the COVID pandemic to sustain deliveries of our products to Army, Marines, and Navy customers," said Andy Corea, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business. "By partnering with the highest performing suppliers - including Loc Performance - in the industry, we have and will continue to exceed our customers' expectations."

In addition to the Subcontracts Supplier of the Year Award, Loc Performance also received BAE Systems Partner2Win Gold Medallion Awards for its operating facilities Loc Lapeer, MI and Loc St. Marys, OH.

Learn more about BAE Systems Partner2Win Supplier Symposium here.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems provides some of the world's most advanced, technology-led defense, aerospace, and security solutions. The company employs a skilled workforce of more than 83,000 employees worldwide and operations in 30 states across the U.S. Working with customers and local partners, BAE Systems develops, engineers, manufactures, and supports products and systems to deliver military capability, protect national security and people, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure.

About Loc Performance

Loc Performance, headquartered in Plymouth, MI, provides track systems, mechanical products, fabricated structures, and assemblies for both military and industrial applications. With proven capabilities in product design and development through production, Loc offers comprehensive solutions and exceptional customer service to produce the highest quality products at competitive pricing. Loc has over 1,750,000 square feet of manufacturing space with facilities in Plymouth, Lansing, and Lapeer, Michigan, and St. Marys, Ohio with more than 950 total employees. Learn more at www.locperformance.com.

