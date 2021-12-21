Tando® Architectural Sill and Sill Corner Win 2021 Product Innovation Award from Architectural Products Magazine

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tando®, a brand of Derby Building Products, was recognized by Architectural Products Magazine as a winner of the 2021 Product Innovation Awards (PIA) for its Architectural Sill and Sill Corner.

The PIAs, judged by a prestigious panel of 19 design and building products experts, are selected based on innovation beyond building industry standards. As one of the most innovative products for 2021, the PIAs honored Tando's Architectural Sill and Architectural Sill Corner for delivering beauty and functionality in an easy-to-install product.

"The Tando team is pleased to win a distinguished PIA Award for our Architectural Sill and Architectural Sill Corner," said Ralph Bruno, CEO, Derby Building Products. "Complementing our TandoStone products, the Architectural Sill and Corner provide an architecturally accurate transition between materials. And with the look and feel of natural stone, they are a great choice for professionals to speed installation and reduce costs."

Delivering the realistic beauty of natural stone, Architectural Sill and Architectural Sill Corner are lightweight and easy to cut, allowing for one person installation using standard tools – without a mason. Designed with a forward slope to direct water away from the structure, Architectural Sill delivers superior moisture management to any structure. Offering installers versatility, Architectural Sill Corners can be used as a corner, or cut on the left or right side to act as an end cap.

Perfect for adding curb appeal and rich textures to any exterior, Tando's Architectural Sill and Sill Corner are available in three colors: Pewter, Raven, and Sable. Each Architectural Sill measures approximately 30" in length and corners are 5" on each face. All have an exposed height of 2.5".

For more information about Architectural Sill and Corner, visit www.tandobp.com. Click here to see Architectural Products 2021 Product Innovation Awards.

About Tando

Tando's exterior building products leverage innovation and manufacturing technology to solve market challenges such as labor shortages, long lead times, and moisture concerns all while meeting consumer demand for mixed material exteriors and low maintenance. From launching the first polymer shake over 40 years ago to developing the #1 brand of Composite Stone, Tando has a proven history of creating new categories, including TandoStone®, Beach House Shake®, and TandoShake®. Tando is owned by Derby Building Products. For more information, visit www.tandobp.com or www.beachhouseshake.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Derby Building Products