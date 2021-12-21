Sign up for Tsinghua SIGS iEE International Winter Camp 2022!

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsinghua SIGS Institute of Environment and Ecology International Winter Camp 2022 aims to bring students all over the world to the frontier of the environmental field. Students will be given the opportunities to discover the state of the art of environmental development, discuss the most important environmental issues, co-create new ideas, experience cultural diversity and Chinese heritage, and form a network of environmentalists.

Tsinghua SIGS iEE International Winter Camp 2022

Participation: Online via Zoom Meeting

Time: January 10-11, 2022 (Beijing Time, GMT+8:00)

Application Due: 8:00 a.m. January 5, 2022 (Beijing Time, GMT+8:00)

Eligibility Requirements:

Eligible applicants should meet the following criteria:

International students Interest in applying for the full-time Environmental Disciplines program of Tsinghua SIGS Reasonable command of the English language

To access the Application Form, click https://jinshuju.net/f/sA87rk

Contact

Institute of Environment and Ecology

Tel: 86-755-26418632

Email: admissions.iee@sz.tsinghua.edu.cn

