OpenText Extends Tender Offer for Zix Corporation

WATERLOO, Ontario, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with the previously announced agreement to acquire Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) ("Zix"), OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX) (TSX: OTEX) announced today that it has extended the expiration of its tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of Zix at a price of U.S. $8.50 per share, through its subsidiary, Zeta Merger Sub Inc. The tender offer is now scheduled to expire at one minute after 11:59 P.M., Eastern time, on December 22, 2021 unless it is further extended. The tender offer was previously scheduled to expire at one minute after 11:59 P.M., Eastern time, on December 20, 2021.

The depositary for the tender offer has advised OpenText that as of the previous expiration time there were validly tendered and not withdrawn a total of approximately 33,967,027 shares of Zix common stock, including approximately 5,397,062 shares of Zix common stock tendered pursuant to a notice of guaranteed delivery. The tender offer is being extended to allow for those shares tendered pursuant to a notice of guaranteed delivery to be delivered, which can take up to two business days. Assuming no validly tendered shares of common stock are withdrawn, all shares of common stock subject to a notice of guaranteed delivery are delivered, and all shares of Zix Series A Preferred Stock are converted into Zix common stock and validly tendered pursuant to the Tender and Voting Agreement with Zephyr Holdco LLC, approximately 54,807,927 shares of Zix common stock would be tendered, representing approximately 70% of the shares outstanding (including shares of common stock issuable upon the conversion of Series A Preferred Stock) and the minimum tender condition would be satisfied. All other conditions to the tender offer (other than such conditions which by their terms can only be satisfied on the expiration date) have been satisfied. Accordingly, OpenText and Zix expect the transaction to close on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

All terms and conditions of the tender offer remain unchanged during the extension period. Zix shareholders who have already tendered their shares do not have to re-tender their shares or take any other action as a result of the extension.

Complete terms and conditions of the tender offer are set forth in the Offer to Purchase, Letter of Transmittal and other related materials, which have been filed by OpenText with the SEC on November 22, 2021. In addition, Zix filed a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 with the SEC relating to the tender offer on November 23, 2021.

Copies of the Offer to Purchase, Letter of Transmittal and other related materials are available free of charge from Georgeson LLC, the information agent for the tender offer, toll-free at (888) 607-6511. Computershare Trust Company, N.A. is acting as depositary for the tender offer.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

About Zix Corporation

Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security, productivity, and compliance. Trusted by the nation's most influential institutions in healthcare, finance, and government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection, unified information archiving and cloud to cloud backup. Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.

