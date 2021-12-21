The Most Expensive Cars to Insure in 2022

SEATTLE, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, released a new report today on the most expensive popular cars to insure.

QuoteWizard compiled data from nearly every major insurance carrier and found that at an average of $2,830 a year, the Tesla Model 3 is the most expensive popular car to insure. The Subaru Forester, meanwhile, is the least expensive popular car to insure at $1,760.

Here are the five most expensive and least expensive cars to insure.

Most Expensive:

Tesla Model 3: $2,830 Tesla Model Y: $2,658 Hyundai Sonata: $2,332 Kia Forte : $2,328 Hyundai Elantra: $2,295

Least Expensive:

Subaru Forester: $1,760 Jeep Cherokee: $1,767 Honda CR-V: $1,769 Jeep Wrangler: $1,777 Honda Odyssey: $1,822

Our full list of the most expensive popular cars to insure is available at the link below. The report also includes information on what makes some cars more expensive to insure than others.

https://quotewizard.com/auto-insurance/make-and-model-car-insurance-costs#what-are-the-most-expensive-cars-to-insure

