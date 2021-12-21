First-of-its-kind Cue Health Partnership with Air Canada Provides U.S.-based Customers with Special Access to the Most Accurate COVID-19 Self-Test Air Canada Passengers can now access Cue's 24/7 supervised test for verified travel results through the Cue Health App

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue Health ("Cue") (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, today announced its first airline partnership with Air Canada to provide U.S.-based passengers with access to Cue's molecular COVID-19 test: the most accurate* self-test on the market.

Air Canada's U.S.-based customers can now meet Canada's specific travel testing requirements using Cue's COVID-19 tests, which can be purchased three, six, or 10 at a time along with the reusable and portable Cue Cartridge Reader, which processes test results in about 20 minutes. Under this partnership, each Cue test comes with access to a video proctoring session within the Cue Health App. The companies are working to create a fully French/English bilingual experience and expect to make the service available to Air Canada's Canadian-based customers in early 2022.

As a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT), Cue's molecular COVID-19 test meets Canada's testing entry requirements, as Canada is one of the growing number of countries that accept molecular NAAT test results for entry. These travel entry requirements are more stringent than those countries that accept rapid antigen test results.

"To meet the COVID-19 testing needs of modern travelers today, we are proud to be able to offer the premier at-home testing solution for COVID-19, which is not only the most accurate but is also convenient, fast, and easy to use," said Clint Sever, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Cue. "Together with Air Canada, we can now equip U.S. passengers with access to their health information in real-time, providing people with much-needed peace of mind before and after their flights."

"Air Canada is a leader in adopting and implementing science-based safety measures to simplify travel journeys," said Mark Nasr, Senior Vice President, Products Marketing & eCommerce of Air Canada. "Together with Cue Health, we're excited to extend our industry-leading range of testing options that make travelling easier and more predictable. Cue Health's sophisticated, slick and reusable Reader is the perfect solution for frequent travelers, families, and groups."

Testing requirements vary from country to country and are constantly evolving. It is critical that travelers check the Travel Ready hub at aircanada.com/travelready to ensure they have the most up-to-date country-specific requirements before they travel.

Cue has received Interim Order authorization from Health Canada to sell and distribute its COVID-19 test for both point-of-care and self-testing.

Last month, Cue launched its direct-to-consumer (DTC) virtual health platform in the United States, making Cue's first-of-its-kind molecular COVID-19 test available through Cue's new eCommerce site and in-app shop. Cue's COVID-19 test is able to detect the Omicron variant and can be used on adults and children (2 years and over), with or without symptoms, wherever they are. Cue offers same-day delivery of products in a growing number of major markets in the U.S. Cue's new membership offering, Cue+™ Complete, provides broad travel entry coverage with molecular NAAT tests and supervised testing via video proctoring. Cue's virtual care and online proctoring services are available to Cue's U.S. customers 24 hours per day.

Cue's molecular COVID-19 test provides highly accurate, lab-quality results -- including detection of Omicron and other known variants -- in just 20 minutes. Cue has already delivered millions of COVID-19 tests, which are being used in thousands of settings where a highly accurate testing solution is required, including schools, nursing homes, correctional facilities, hospitals, and community health clinics. Cue also provides tests to other world-class organizations like Mayo Clinic, Google, the National Basketball Association (NBA), and Major League Baseball (MLB), among many others.

About Cue Health

Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that makes it easy for individuals to access health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health's first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, and PSAR authorization from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements". The words, without limitation, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Form 10-Q dated November 10, 2021 filed by Cue with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Cue's management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Cue specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Cue COVID-19 Test for Home and Over The Counter (OTC) Use has not been FDA cleared or approved; but has been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). This product has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

*Based on clinical study results submitted to FDA for other EUA molecular home tests.

