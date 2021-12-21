FINRA APPROVES XTREME FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS' REVERSE STOCK SPLIT AND STOCK SYMBOL CHANGE TO XFCI

MIAMI, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's leading mixed martial arts leagues, Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. ("XFC" or "the Company"), has announced that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") approved the Company's reverse stock split and symbol change on December 17, 2021.

The Board of Directors of the XFC determined that the Company needed to perform two corporate actions to continue to build the brand and reputation of the fast-growing sports league and global media company: 1) to change the Company's stock symbol from DKMR to XFCI to better connect with fans and investors; and 2) to perform a reverse stock split at a ratio of 1000 to 1. FINRA reviewed all of the Company's documents and filings XFC prepared for the corporate actions and approved such corporate actions on December 17, 2021.

XFC's Chairman and CEO, Steve Smith, said "We're extremely excited to have the reverse stock split and symbol change approved by FINRA in our continued march forward from a regional promotion to an international MMA league and entertainment company. XFC needed to perform both corporate actions to attract institutional investors and retail investors alike who want to invest in the Company's financial future."

As of December 17, 2021, and as a result of the reverse stock split, XFC's reported 132,444 total outstanding shares of common stock. Concurrently, the Company's stock symbol changed from DKMR to XFCI.

XFC's Vice President of Operations, Kim Nalevaiko expressed congratulations to everyone involved. "This was a much needed step for the Company, our team and our investors as we secure our financial future and fund our accelerated growth plans."

XFC's most recent event, YoungGuns 4, took place Dec. 10 in front of a capacity crowd at The DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, MI, LIVE on FOX Sports 2, with replays on FS2 and FOX Deportes.

About Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.

Xtreme Fighting Championships, is a Florida company. The company is the owner and manager of an organization of mixed martial arts fighters. XFC maintains offices throughout the U.S. and South America. The organization hosts both men and women fights and is broadcast on the FOX family of networks and HBO. The organizations' first events of the relaunch will occur during the third quarter of 2020. The XFC prepares for a relaunch of the global entity that dominated the world of combat sports by offering a platform for the Next Generation of Champions in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts. XFC became a worldwide favorite and highly recognized organization through the creation of a business model that differentiates XFC from every other sports franchise in combat sports. Founded in 2006, Xtreme Fighting Championships provided the platform for rising stars to earn their way into the mainstream headlines through extraordinary talent and sheer will exhibited in the XFC Hexagon. XFC tryouts in both North and South America have offered a path for these athletes to become household names by proving themselves in the XFC Hexagon through combat, not reputation or marketing.

XFC also became the first in combat sports to feature female athletes by creating the largest and most talented female roster in MMA. Many of these fighters that have been groomed by XFC are now considered the top competitors in the sport. XFC provides a business model that creates exposure for the athletes and the brand that is unsurpassed. High level production, top broadcasters and digital partners around the world, hundreds of exclusively signed athletes from 35+ countries, the discovery of new talent every day, and a passionate and knowledgeable staff will provide the strategy to take XFC to the pinnacle of combat sports.

