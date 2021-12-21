Car Capital Welcomes Steve Kline as Chief Risk Officer

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Capital, an automotive FinTech company that enables their dealer partners to make 24/7 instant auto loan decisions, has once again enhanced their leadership team with the addition of Steve Kline as their chief risk officer.

Car Capital provides dealers with capital and advanced technology to help all consumers buy the cars they need. (PRNewsfoto/Car Capital)

With his extraordinary business risk management background in financial services, particularly in automotive, Kline sets Car Capital up for increased profits and productivity. Kline's proven ability to hire and manage highly skilled analytical and statistical modeling teams will further the company's endeavors to proactively identify and address technological, regulatory, and competitive challenges.

Prior to joining Car Capital, Kline was SVP and group manager, credit risk at Bank of the West; SVP and chief risk officer at Populus Financial Group; and chief risk officer at Ally Financial Inc., Consumer Auto North America. He also served in executive roles at CitiFinancial Auto/Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America.

"We are privileged to welcome Steve as our chief risk officer," said Justin Tisler, co-founder and CEO at Car Capital. "With his unmatched experience in auto lending and extensive knowledge of financial management and analytics, Steve is an invaluable addition to Car Capital."

"Steve brings a wealth of financial services knowledge that will put Car Capital on track for even greater and smarter growth and profits," said Eric Nordlund, co-founder and COO at Car Capital. "Car Capital can more confidently progress with Steve on our team."

Kline will help to ensure Car Capital continues to successfully develop how their proprietary web-based platform, Dealer Electronic Auto Loan System (DEALS) functions, in addition to the company as a whole. DEALS provides Car Capital's dealer partners with access to 100% automated instant approvals, giving their underserved consumers the ability to buy a car.

"Car Capital is already on the cutting edge of technology-driven decisions on loans and risk.

My passion is to use data and analytics to further improve on the existing business model," said Steve Kline, chief risk officer at Car Capital. "I am thrilled to be a part of this innovative organization."

About Car Capital

Car Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Car Capital Technologies, Inc., was founded to provide dealers with capital and advanced technology to help all consumers buy the cars they need. The executive leadership team, each with decades of experience in the industry, and all their talented associates have joined together to create an exceptional company to make car buying better for everyone. For more information, contact Car Capital at press@carcapital.com or visit carcapital.com.

