Blackstone Invests in Mitiga's Cloud Incident Readiness and Response Solution

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitiga , the cloud incident response company, today announced that Blackstone Innovations Investments has participated in Mitiga's Series A financing round, joining ClearSky, Atlantic Bridge and DNX.

Organizations worldwide rely on Mitiga's solution to reduce the impact of cloud attacks by optimizing their incident readiness and resilience. Today's harsh reality is that cloud attacks are inevitable. Mitiga's focus on readiness and resilience enables companies to dramatically increase their response and recovery capabilities when cloud incidents occur.

"Although traditional incident response solutions focus on what happens after a breach, Mitiga's unique solution combines incident readiness and response, helping companies prepare for a breach before it happens," said Adam Fletcher, Chief Security Officer at Blackstone. "As an investor and a customer, we know how important it is to be prepared before an incident occurs, especially in cloud infrastructure. We look forward to a successful partnership and to the company's next phase of growth."

"Blackstone believes that Mitiga's solution is truly differentiated in the marketplace and is the first company to build a cloud-centric incident response platform," said Tal Mozes, Mitiga Chief Executive Officer. "Adam Fletcher has become a trusted partner, and his experience and insights are helping to shape Mitiga's solutions for tomorrow's challenges."

In adopting Mitiga's dynamic-readiness approach companies can automate the processes of collecting and analyzing cloud forensics data, eliminating time-consuming data acquisition delays before beginning the incident investigation, response, and recovery.

Importantly, Mitiga's shared-responsibility business model fundamentally changes the economics of incident response. Instead of charging additional fees for incident response and recovery, Mitiga believes its platform-based solution fully prepares customers for all aspects of a cloud incident and therefore their subscribers face no add-on fees for incident response.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $731 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com . Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone .

About Mitiga

Mitiga's technology and services lower the impact of cyber breaches and optimize readiness for cloud and hybrid incidents and accelerate both response and recovery times when incidents occur. Importantly, Mitiga's readiness prioritization also increases resiliency for future incidents. Mitiga's shared-responsibility model is unique. Unlike others, who charge additional fees for incident response and recovery, Mitiga subscribers face no add-on fees. For more information, visit www.mitiga.io.

