Inc., the Drum, APPEALIE, Great Place to Work®, and RippleMatch honored the AI search company's achievements in building a revolutionary technology and team.

Yext Picks Up Five Accolades for its Impressive AI Search Platform, Leadership, and Workplace

Yext Picks Up Five Accolades for its Impressive AI Search Platform, Leadership, and Workplace Inc., the Drum, APPEALIE, Great Place to Work®, and RippleMatch honored the AI search company's achievements in building a revolutionary technology and team.

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, today announced that it was honored with several accolades recognizing its innovative AI search platform, leadership, and workplace:



Yext, Inc.

"Best-Led Company" by Inc.

"Best Use of Artificial Intelligence" by the Drum B2B Awards

"Best Overall Software as a Service (SaaS) in Marketing" by the APPEALIE Awards

"Best Workplace for Parents" by Great Place to Work®

"Top Workplace for the Next Generation of Talent" by Ripplematch

AI Search Platform

The Drum and APPEALIE both recognized Yext for its Answers solution 's innovative application of AI and ability to improve marketing and sales performance. The publications take into account different criteria including effectiveness, UI, UX, product improvements, analyst research, and scores on popular software review platforms.

Since launching in 2019, Answers has been implemented by businesses around the world, bringing modern search technology to their websites, help sites, and more. To date, clients using Answers have experienced increased return on investment (ROI) and reduced support call volume.

"As software becomes more ubiquitous in our work and personal lives, the expectations of users are continually growing," said Arabella Solaybar, Event Producer at APPEALIE. "Our highly selective award honors customer-obsessed SaaS platforms that go above and beyond to deliver extraordinary experiences."

Leadership and Workplace

Inc., Great Place to Work®, and Ripplematch recognized Yext for its excellent management, culture, and benefits available for employees — including parents and Gen Z'ers.

Since its founding, Yext has been led by its Founder and CEO Howard Lerman, who has grown the company to 1,300+ employees in offices around the world and turned an initially small team into a publicly traded company. While building an innovative AI search platform, Lerman and his leadership team also worked to cultivate a workplace where employees of all backgrounds could thrive personally and professionally. This included seven Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) dedicated to parents, LGBTQ+ employees, employees of color, and more that remain active today.

"This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable mid-sized companies, both public and private, often founder-led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business," said Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. magazine. "With their leadership, all business will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities.

"Congratulations to Great Place to Work's Best Workplaces for Parents™," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "The pandemic presented parents with unique challenges that impacted their work- and home-lives. But these companies paid close attention to the experiences of their working parents and ensured that they didn't have to choose between a thriving career and being present for their children."

Learn more about Yext's award-winning AI search platform here , and its culture here .

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers – not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

CONTACT: Amanda Kontor, pr@yext.com

Yext logo. (PRNewsFoto/Yext) (PRNewsFoto/Yext)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yext, Inc.