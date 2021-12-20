WONDERFUL COLLEGE PREP ACADEMY ROBOTICS TEAM IN DELANO QUALIFIES FOR 2022 FIRST® LEGO® LEAGUE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

DELANO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 11, the Wonderful College Prep Academy (WCPA) robotics team in Delano won the 2021 FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) LEGO® League Central California Championship, earning a Global Innovation Award Nomination and receiving Coach/Mentor of the Year. Additionally, first-time competitor WCPA Lost Hills robotics team won the 1st Place Core Values Award for demonstrating teamwork throughout the challenge. The WCPA Delano robotics team will be one of three California schools to compete against 100 teams at the 2022 FIRST® LEGO® National Championship in Houston, TX, next April.

2021 Wonderful College Prep Academy Delano Robotics Team

The FIRST® LEGO® League introduces science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to children ages 4-16 through a hands-on learning program, with an emphasis on creative thinking and community building. Through the global robotics program, participants gain real-world problem-solving experience and learn valuable employment and life skills. Now in its second year at WCPA Delano and first year at WCPA Lost Hills, teams of up to 10 kids are tasked with designing and coding an autonomous robot to score points on a thematic playing surface. This season, 37 teams participated in the competition and were challenged to re-imagine faster, more reliable, inclusive, and sustainable transportation solutions that connect and grow communities and economies around the world.

"Demonstrating a solid understanding of STEM principles and proposing an innovative solution to a real-world transportation challenge is no small feat, especially for 6th through 8th grade students. This seven-student team did a phenomenal job planning, leading, and executing a five month-long project," said Alex Castellanoz, WCPA Delano 6th grade English Language Arts teacher and recipient of the Coach/Mentor of the Year award. "After working countless hours to perfect their project, the LEGO Wolves left the competition feeling validated and energized to represent WCPA at the National Championship next year."

The WCPA Delano robotics team project was inspired by the automated produce sorting process at the Wonderful Halos plant in Delano. To reduce transportation costs and production time, the students proposed sorting the iconic Halos in the field before delivering them to the plant for juicing. In addition to earning the qualifying spot, the team's project was recognized with a Global Innovation Award Nomination, along with an invitation to create a video submission showcasing their project for the opportunity to be chosen for a separate 20-team global competition in 2022.

With their first challenge now complete, the WCPA Lost Hills robotics team, which includes students ages 5-11, looks forward to preparing for the 2022-2023 FIRST® LEGO® League Challenge, beginning in August 2022.

"As a first-year team, I'm incredibly proud of what our students accomplished. Throughout the challenge, we maintained the mantra: We play to win, but we win together," said Justin Steiner, WCPA Lost Hills principal and robotics team coach. "The FIRST® LEGO® League Core Values are a key aspect of the challenge since the program helps prepare students with the skills they need to become tomorrow's leading problem solvers and innovators. Every WCPA child played a part in this year's project, and we are thrilled to be recognized for our commitment to teamwork in and outside of the classroom."

About Wonderful College Prep Academy

Wonderful College Prep Academy (WCPA) is a free public charter school for grades kindergarten through 12 and currently serves 2,500 children. The longer school day and extended school year are designed to give students an academic edge, preparing them for college and beyond. At WCPA, all students possess a personal vision of excellence, connecting their goals to college and future dreams. WCPA's five behaviors for excellence are: Persistence, Responsibility, Innovation, Voice, and Connection. Through innovative and comprehensive course offerings, students receive a robust education, including courses in music and the performing arts. To help foster creativity and self-discipline, students are setup for success through dedicated one-on-one instruction, sparking a lifelong love for learning.

2021 Wonderful College Prep Academy Lost Hills Robotics Team

