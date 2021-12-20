Significant International Tier 1 Press Coverage on Xebra in Wake of Mexican Supreme Court Decision

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra") (CSE: XBRA) (OTC: XBRAF) (FSE: 9YC), a cannabis company, reports that it has received significant news coverage by Mexican and international Tier 1 media, since the December 2nd announcement that it has received an injunction from the Mexican Supreme Court, granting it an outright first-mover advantage in the Mexican CBD and CBG industry.

Xebra Brands Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Xebra Brands Ltd.)

The international media coverage includes interviews with Xebra's Chairman Robert Giustra and CNN en ESPAÑOL, Reuters and the Wall Street Journal (unpublished). The CNN interview aired on December 18, 2021 in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. The Reuters interview was published on December 17, 2021, and was also published by Forbes, among other noteworthy media outlets. In Mexico, Xebra received widespread coverage by all major media, including the top newspapers in politics, economy and finance, as well as Mexico's largest television broadcaster.

The significance and value of Xebra's Mexican injunction is just beginning to be understood by the global cannabis industry. Xebra believes its first-mover-advantage in Mexico could last 1 to 3 years, and that it can potentially disrupt the U.S. and Canadian CBD and CBG market, as cultivation and product manufacturing moves south to take advantage of more favorable costing, ideal climate, and the USMCA free trade agreement. In addition, the Mexican cannabis consumer market is expected to be lucrative.

Dozens of published articles can be found online, however following are links to selective recent media coverage on Xebra:

INTERNATIONAL COVERAGE

REUTERS

Canada's Xebra Brands Bets on Mexico as Future Leader of Industrial Pot Production.

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadas-xebra-brands-bets-mexico-future-leader-industrial-pot-production-2021-12-17/



Also published by: Forbes, USNEWS, Yahoo! News, INFOBAE, La Nación, MSN Noticias, EXPANSIÓN, El Economista, and El Imparcial.

BLOOMBER

Xebra Is an Absolute Cannabis First Mover in Mexico with Supreme Court Decision Granting It an Injunction.

https://www.bloomberg.com/press-releases/2021-12-02/xebra-is-an-absolute-cannabis-first-mover-in-mexico-with-supreme-court-decision-granting-it-an-injunction-kwp2xhfx



CNN en ESPAÑOL - "Mercado México" (in Spanish)

Interview to Robert Giustra , Chairman of the Board, Xebra Brands Ltd.

Can be located at

- "Mercado México"Can be located at https://cnnespanol.cnn.com/

FINANCIAL POST

This Company Is the One and Only Authorized To Commercialize CBD and CBG in Mexico .

https://financialpost.com/business-trends/this-company-is-the-one-and-only-authorized-to-commercialize-cbd-and-cbg-in-mexico



MARKET WATCH

Mexico's Supreme Court Ruling Just Gave This Cannabis Company First Mover Advantage.

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/mexicos-supreme-court-ruling-just-gave-this-cannabis-company-first-mover-advantage-2021-12-03-91972739

MEXICAN MEDIA COVERAGE

REFORMA (Mexico´s most popular newspaper) (in Spanish) .

Autoriza Corte cannabis para usos industriales.

"Mexican Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Cannabis for Industrial Use".

https://www.reforma.com/autoriza-corte-cannabis-para-usos-industriales/ar2307521

EL UNIVERSAL (Mexico´s second most popular newspaper) (in Spanish)

Otro amparo en favor de la legalización del cannabis.

"Another Injunction, Now for Industrial Purposes, Granted in Favor of Cannabis Legalization".

https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/opinion/guillermo-nieto/otro-amparo-en-favor-de-la-legalizacion-del-cannabis

EL FINANCIERO BLOMBERG (in Spanish).

SCJN declaró inconstitucional la prohibición para siembra, cultivo y cosecha de cannabis con fines industriales.

"Supreme Court Declares Unconstitutional the Prohibition of Cannabis for Industrial Use".

https://www.efinf.com/clipviewer/files/8a1c0cf8528729043900db82b590f654.mp4



NOTICIEROS TELEVISA ( Mexico's largest broadcaster) (in Spanish) .

SCJN autoriza por primera vez la siembra de cannabis con fines industriales.

"Supreme Court Rules for the First Time in Favor of Cannabis for Industrial Purposes".

https://noticieros.televisa.com/ultimas-noticias/cjn-autoriza-primera-vez-siembra-cannabis-fines-industriales/

GRUPO IMAGEN (Radio station with the 3 rd largest audience in Mexico ) (in Spanish)

Entrevista con, Rodrigo Gallardo , director general de Desart MX en 90.5 Imagen, Negocios en Imagen y Excelsior Tv con Darío Celis Estrada y Rogelio Varela .

"Interview with Xebra Brands president, Rodrigo Gallardo ".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ODmgn1KIe3A

OVACIONES (Front page in Mexican national newspaper) (in Spanish) .

Autoriza la Corte cannabis para uso industrial.

"Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Cannabis for Industrial Purposes".

https://www.efinf.com/clipviewer/files/7f83e4e12f0434a69b1007e1d2a00e69.pdf

EXPANSION (Most important business magazine in Mexico ) (in Spanish).

Ventas de cannabis valdrán 102,000 mdd en 2026, México define liderazgo en 2022.

"Sales of Cannabis expected to reach USD$102 million , First Movers Position Themselves in 2022".

https://expansion.mx/economia/2021/12/18/ventas-mundial-cannabis-105-mmdd-2026-mexico-lider-2022?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter (Most important business magazine in

Additional third-party coverage on Xebra will be provided when available.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

Rodrigo Gallardo

President

