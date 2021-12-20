Run:AI recognized by Independent Research Firm

A major independent research firm cited Run:AI as one of the "13 Providers That Matter Most" in its AI infrastructure, Q4 2021 report

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Run:AI , a leader in compute orchestration for AI workloads, announced today that it had been recognized in The Forrester Wave™: AI infrastructure, Q4 2021 report published by Forrester Research. The report, subtitled "The 13 Providers That Matter Most And How They Stack Up", is Forrester's first ever AI Infrastructure Wave™.

Run:AI was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its Q4 2021 Forrester Wave™ evaluation of AI Infrastructure. Forrester scored each company using 25 different criteria. Run:AI received the highest possible scores in the software and operations criteria. Run:AI also received on-par scores in the criteria of inferencing, innovation roadmap, and partner ecosystem.

The report notes that "Run:AI's sweet spot is enterprises that want complete flexibility in the hardware they choose to use and where they choose to run it."

It also states that "Reference customers like [Run:AI's] ability to finely define how to prioritize and share resources among larger teams."

"I'm proud that Run:AI has been recognized by Forrester as one of the AI infrastructure providers that matters most alongside what we see as some of the biggest technology brands in the world," said Omri Geller, Run:AI's co-founder and CEO. "Run's AI orchestration platform complements and enhances GPU hardware, ensuring data scientists get the computing resources they need, when they need it, dynamically and automatically."

Run:AI's compute orchestration platform creates a pool of GPU resources which can be dynamically allocated to Data Science teams to meet their computing needs. With advanced scheduling, fractional GPUs, guaranteed quotas and other advanced features, Run:AI reduces idle GPU time to ensure organizations get the maximum utilization from their compute resources, speeding AI model development, training and inferencing.

About Run:AI

Run:AI is a cloud-native compute management platform for the AI era. Run:AI gives data scientists access to all of the pooled compute power they need to accelerate AI development and deployment – whether on-premises or in the cloud. The platform provides IT and MLOps with real-time visibility and control over scheduling and dynamic provisioning of GPUs to deliver more than 2X gains in utilization of existing infrastructure. Built on Kubernetes, Run:AI enables seamless integration with existing IT and data science workflows. Learn more at www.run.ai

