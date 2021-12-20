IMAX SWINGS TO MASSIVE $36.2 MILLION OPENING WEEKEND FOR "SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME" Filmed For IMAX Blockbuster Leaps to 6th Biggest Global Box Office Weekend Ever for IMAX, Led by $22 Million Domestic Debut

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) took a massive bite out of the global box office this weekend, as Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" delivered $36.2 million on 834 IMAX screens across 77 markets globally, including $22 million in North America.

IMAX Logo. (PRNewsFoto/IMAX Corporation)

The hotly anticipated sequel notched several entries in the IMAX history books, even without opening in China, including:

6th biggest global opening weekend ever in IMAX

Biggest IMAX opening weekend since April 2019

Biggest IMAX opening ever for a "Spider-Man" film

Filmed with IMAX certified digital cameras, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was shown in IMAX's exclusive 1.90:1 expanded aspect ratio for entirety of the film, only in IMAX theatres.

"'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is an exclamation point on the comeback we've seen at the box office in 2021, and an emphatic reminder of the unique power of the theatrical experience — especially IMAX — to unite audiences worldwide in a global event," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "With these historic results, IMAX continues to see blockbuster releases generate box office at or exceeding pre-pandemic levels — which is very encouraging heading into a fantastic 2022 slate."

Internationally, fifteen markets posted their biggest IMAX opening weekend ever, including Mexico, India, Italy, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. IMAX theaters generated enormous per screen averages around the world, including standout markets such as including Denmark ($111K thru Saturday), Hong Kong ($106K), Sweden ($94K), Australia ($83K), Taiwan ($69K), Finland ($67K), Saudi Arabia ($62K), South Korea ($60K), UK($59K), and Egypt ($55K).

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" continued the strong box office run of Filmed For IMAX releases, including "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "No Time to Die," "Dune," and "Eternals." At least ten releases among the strong 2022 slate are Filmed for IMAX or include IMAX-exclusive expanded aspect ratio, including "Top Gun: Maverick," "Thor: Love and Thunder," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and more.

"Spider Man: No Way Home" will continue in the IMAX global network through the new year, with "The Matrix Resurrections" also arriving in select IMAX theatres on Wednesday, December 22.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of September 30, 2021, there were 1,664 IMAX theater systems (1,580 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 72 institutional) operating in 85 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

For additional information please contact:

Investors:

Brett Harriss

bharriss@imax.com

212-821-0187

Media:

Mark Jafar

mjafar@imax.com

212-821-0102

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IMAX Corporation