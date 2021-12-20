Growth Investment Expert Raluca Ragab Appointed to Vesttoo Advisory Board

Ms. Ragab, former Managing Director of 14 years at Goldman Sachs, is a seasoned growth equity investor, and will help Vesttoo exponentially scale marketplace and Insurance-linked Program operations

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesttoo, a leading global non-CAT insurance liability investment platform, today announced the addition of Raluca Ragab to their Advisory Board. Most recently, Ms. Ragab developed and executed Vitruvian Partners' entry into the Israel growth equity market and the growth buyout markets of Spain & Portugal, including developing a large sourcing network with the local PE/VC ecosystem.

"Raluca is an expert in driving investment and growth who will bring more than a decade of experience to our advisory board," said Yaniv Bertele, CEO and Founder of Vesttoo. "She is a rare talent – an investor who can simultaneously foresee macro market trends as well as execute the research and sourcing needed to help propel companies in the stages of rapid growth. She's a tested investor and we are excited to welcome her to the Vesttoo team."

"Vesttoo is a transformational investment platform in the stage of exponential growth," said Vesttoo Advisory Board Member Raluca Ragab. "Their team has contagious energy and driven leadership. I am ready to roll my sleeves up and get to work."

As a member of the Advisory Board, Ms. Ragab will help the Vesttoo leadership expand their strategy to scale the marketplace and Insurance-linked Program (ILP), interface with public investors, and provide advice around Vesttoo's investment narrative.

Vesttoo's marketplace, a first of its kind in the market, provides insurers with access to capital market originated capacity. Investors, on the other hand, benefit from direct access to a new asset class comprised of low volatility insurance risks and attractive risk reward.

Vesttoo's ILP Program, the company's insurance-liability investment portfolio, enables asset managers and pension schemes to earn long-term, sustainable alpha and attractive risk-adjusted returns (yield enhancement) by using existing assets as collateral in short term Life and P&C liability transactions.

Before her work at Vitruvian, Ms. Ragab was a portfolio manager and growth equity investor at Goldman Sachs in London and New York, during which time she led private investments, including in autonomous driving software company Mobileye, which was acquired by Intel for $15 billion in 2017. She has served on the Board of Directors at Global-e and WalkMe.

Vesttoo is the world's first marketplace for Life and P&C insurance-based risk transfer and investments. Our proprietary AI-based technology facilitates risk transfer between insurance companies and institutional investors, providing insurance-linked investments to asset managers of all types, while enhancing risk transfer and liquidity in the Life and P&C insurance markets.

Our vision is to create a world where the insurance and capital markets are fused and globally accessible, bridging the insurance funding gap with capacity from the capital markets.

