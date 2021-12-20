Final sprint for 2021 - rlaxx TV launches beta web application and Android app

KIEL, Germany, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ad-financed streaming service (FAST+AVOD) rlaxx TV is putting on a final sprint just before the end of the year and is launching both its web application as well as an app for Android devices. The German company is thus achieving its goal of being available on all major OTT devices by the end of 2021. Just two weeks ago rlaxx TV had announced the launch of its app for iOS® and iPadOS®. In addition to the recently launched platforms, the service is available on almost every smart TV in its target markets. Currently, rlaxx TV is available in the UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Brazil, France, New Zealand, Turkey, and Australia.

rlaxx TV launches beta web application and Android app

From now on, viewers can enjoy the unique offer of the linear streaming provider on rlaxxtv.com. This applies to all common web browsers such as Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, and Safari. Users of Android smartphones and tablets device (version 5.0) can now also easily download rlaxx TV. To enjoy the laid-back rlaxx TV experience on the go, they simply need to download the app from the Google Play Store and they're ready to enjoy. All contents on rlaxx TV are financed through advertising and can therefore be viewed without any additional subscription fees or registration.

"What we have achieved since September 2020 makes us very proud! Within a year, we have launched our app on almost every internet-enabled device, in addition to the 24 countries we will be available in by the end of the year. With these final 2021 launches we are keeping our promise and very ambitious annual goal to offer a laid-back experience for viewers in all forms of presentation," says Ronny Lutzi, CEO and founder of rlaxx TV.

rlaxx TV will now focus more on expanding technical accessibility into additional countries to achieve a greater global reach. By the end of 2021, the app will be available in a total of 24 countries, including Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, and Finland. A rollout in the USA and Canada is planned for the first quarter of 2022.

With its unique variety of topics, rlaxx TV is shaping offers that appeal to any target group, no matter how special. rlaxx TV calls this concept "premium niche". Current media partners include international holders of video and TV rights for premium content such as Vevo Pop, Nitro Circus, Gusto TV, Street League Skateboarding, Comedy Dynamics, People TV, New KPop, New KFood, PowerNation TV among many others. The content offering is continuously being extended.

rlaxx TV relies on a global network of content partners, who license tailor-made formats to rlaxx TV, which include many categories such as music, sports, children's programs, lifestyle, and adventure, as well as international feature films.

About rlaxx TV:

rlaxx TV is an international linear advertising-based video on Demand (FAST+AVoD) service with headquarters in Kiel, Germany. The rlaxx TV offer is completely free of charge for viewers and is financed through advertising. The company's goal is to offer the best television experience according to modern standards. For that reason, contents on rlaxx TV are organized in curated linear channels to save viewers lengthy search times. In addition, there are advanced features such as a pause, restart, or watch-later option as well as the ability to access all content in an on-demand catalogue. Through this, rlaxx TV combines the relaxed experience of linear television with the flexibility of a VoD service. As far as content is concerned, rlaxx TV draws on a global network of content partners, who offer bespoke content for viewers in many categories - from music, sports, kids, lifestyle, adventure to international feature films. The app is featured on smart TVs and media streamers such as Samsung, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Blaupunkt, Grundig, Hisense, Hitachi, JVC, LG, Medion, Metz, Panasonic, Sharp, Telefunken, Toshiba, Vestel, Xbox, as well as on iOS/iPadOS, Android and rlaxxtv.com. In 2021, rlaxx TV was recognized with two industry awards, Cynopsis 'Best OTT' and 'Best Innovation' at the OTT Executive Summit.

Credits:

Apple, App Store, iPhone, iPad and iPadOS are trademarks of Apple Inc.

iOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries and is used under license.

