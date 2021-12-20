Enteris BioPharma to Participate in Biotech Showcase Virtual and BIO Partnering at JPM During "J.P. Morgan Week 2022"

BOONTON, N.J., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enteris BioPharma, Inc., a biotechnology company developing innovative drug products based on its proprietary delivery technologies, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH), announced today that the company is participating in Biotech Showcase Virtual and BIO Partnering at JPM. Both events are scheduled alongside the J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference 2022.

Details of the events are as follows:

Event: Biotech Showcase Virtual Date: January 17-19, 2022 Registration: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/



Event: BIO Partnering at JPM Date: January 10-14, 2022 Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm/registration

During the events, Enteris will host virtual meetings with pharmaceutical executives to explore opportunities involving Peptelligence® and ProPerma®, the company's novel formulation technologies that enable oral delivery of BCS class III and IV compounds including peptides, peptidomimetics, and small molecules. Enteris continues to advance internal and external programs that leverage Peptelligence® and ProPerma®, some of which are in late-stage clinical development.

"We greatly look forward to participating in the events surrounding J.P. Morgan Week 2022 and the opportunity it affords us to interact with pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry innovators," stated Rajiv Khosla, Ph.D., CEO of Enteris BioPharma. "By overcoming the barriers to oral delivery of peptides and small molecules therapies with low bioavailability, we can unlock the potential for myriad drug products and reshape entire treatment paradigms. We are excited to advance this initiative throughout the coming year, beginning with Biotech Showcase Digital and BIO Partnering at JPM where we expect to engage in multiple discussions with companies on leveraging our Peptelligence® and ProPerma® platforms.

About Enteris BioPharma

Enteris BioPharma, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) offering total integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services including innovative formulation solutions utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technologies, Peptelligence® and ProPerma®. The technologies have been the subject of numerous feasibility studies and active development programs, several of which are in clinical development. Additionally, Enteris BioPharma is advancing an innovative internal product pipeline of drug products that address significant unmet clinical needs for which there is no satisfactory treatment option. For more information on Enteris BioPharma and its proprietary drug delivery technologies, please visit http://www.EnterisBioPharma.com.

