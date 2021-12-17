USound Raises $30M to Ramp Product Manufacturing for Global Brands

GRAZ, Austria, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USound, a global developer and manufacturer of micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) loudspeakers for personal devices and wearable technology, today announced that it has raised $30 million (€25 million) to move into mass production of its second generation MEMS loudspeakers for several global companies. The investment round was led by Austria's leading venture capital firm, eQventure, with participation from venture capitalists Hermann Hauser (co-founder of ARM) and Longzhong Yang (co-founder of BYD), as well as a strong participation from the European Investment Bank.

USound MEMS loudspeakers take up 50% less space, use 80% less energy, and boast a greater frequency range than rival speaker products used in TWS earphones, headphones, smartphones, VR/AR glasses, wearables, and hearing aids. Due to its reduced size, MEMS speakers impact the size and weight of any wearable, providing more in-ear comfort and style for the consumer. USound's MEMS speakers are dramatically reducing system costs due to its SMT reflow capability, enabling fully automatic assembly of audio products to achieve the highest quality and performance. In comparison to a pure monolithic MEMS solution, USound's MEMS speakers are smaller and offer higher sound pressure levels, better sound quality, and lower manufacturing costs.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of our second-generation MEMS loudspeakers that will further extend our product portfolio. With the steady growth of customers, USound is further extending the manufacturing network that already includes STMicroelectronics for the First Generation of MEMS loudspeaker and TSMC (Taiwan) for the ASIC Audio Amplifier. Collaborating with world-leading manufacturing companies, enable us to increase production volume, be more efficient, and improve the logistics process to reach our global customers," said Ferruccio Bottoni, Chief Executive Officer at USound.

USound is developing and manufacturing MEMS-based audio products for several international companies, including MEMS microspeakers for global TWS earbud brands, hearing aid companies like Shenzhen Magnet Technology Co., Ltd, augmented reality glasses with MEMS audio for a major technology company, and in-ear health monitors for HMS. USound is also deploying its MEMS speakers in audio glasses like Fauna , a fast-growing consumer fashion technology brand known for being the most stylish audio glasses on the market. USound is also proud to be technology partner for OPPO's Installation at Milan Design Week 2021.



Further announced today, USound's second generation MEMS speakers offer full support for spatial audio and withstand water submersion of up to 3 meters, reducing the complexity of manufacturing waterproof consumer electronics. USound's second generation was developed with the support in part of a $2 million EUR grant from the European Commission's Horizon2020 program.

With its advanced MEMS sound solutions, which combine high-quality audio and flexible design possibilities, USound enables unprecedented industrial and product design possibilities tackling the challenges of many modern audio devices.

To learn more about MEMS technology and the next generation of audio, visit www.usound.com .

About USound

USound is a fast-growing audio company offering high-performance silicon speakers and high-quality sound solutions based on MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) technology, safeguarded by over 300 filed patents. With its offices in Graz, Vienna, San Francisco, and Shenzhen, USound serves international customers to design smart audio applications with MEMS speakers. Learn more on www.usound.com .

