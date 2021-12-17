New Tech for Residents of Chicagoland: Simplicity App

Simplicity Mobile App is adopted by cities and villages in the Chicago metropolitan area and beyond as an official channel for city-to-resident communication.

CHICAGO , Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simplicity, a technology company which provides the first communication channel solely built for cities and public agencies, has announced that the Villages of Richton Park, Montgomery, Indian Head Park, Homer Glen, Oswego, and New Lenox joined the new platform. Elsewhere in Illinois, Pittsfield, West Peoria and others have also joined up.

Chicagoland x Simplicity Welcome Banner

With the Simplicity Mobile App, residents are updated in real-time about all essential information for their communities. By using the app, cities, villages, towns, along with residents, can combat the growth of misinformation on social media and improve the speed of accurate information sharing. The app lets residents choose the type of information they want to receive to prevent information overload. There are various topics that they can select from, including updates from the health department, road closures, upcoming local events, and emergency notifications.

We are very happy to be one of the first, of many municipalities to partner with Simplicity. It is a great, streamlined method to communicate with residents," commented Rita Farrell Mayer, Trustee and Chair of the Communications Committee at the Village of Indian Head Park.

"We are excited to have an additional platform dedicated to the Village of Richton Park that will alert the community and our residents of significant and worthy information. We are grateful for Simplicity's ease of use and functionality" – Adam Ray, Media Coordinator.

"It's exciting to be back and to bring a valuable solution to Chicagoland, where I studied as a high school student with Rotary back in 2013," said Juraj Gago, co-founder of Simplicity.

Simplicity Mobile App for Residents is free and available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. After officially onboarding a city to the platform, Simplicity's team works closely with its representatives to make sure they utilize the platform to its fullest potential.

About Simplicity:

Simplicity is a smart communication channel that helps cities and public agencies connect with residents in real-time. After successfully delivering the Simplicity platform to over 50 cities in Europe, the company raised $8.5m in seed funding for its U.S. expansion, backed by American and European VCs. For more information, visit www.onesimplicity.com

