Exodus Launches NFT Marketplace

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (tZERO ATS: EXOD), (the "Company" or "Exodus") a leading non-custodial cryptocurrency platform, today announced the launch of its Non-Fungible Token ("NFT") Gallery feature, integrating Solana NFTs into their mobile application. This launch marks the first ever native NFT marketplace in a mobile wallet.

The NFT Gallery feature allows users to store, view, send and receive Solana NFTs without leaving the Exodus app. The Solana NFT ecosystem currently includes over 190 projects with new ones added daily and is known for low transaction fees, making it especially attractive to all levels of Exodus' user base. Through its partnership with Magic Eden, a leading Solana NFT marketplace, Exodus offers its users the ability to browse, search, filter, buy and sell NFTs right from their Exodus wallet.

CEO and co-founder of Exodus, JP Richardson adds, "We are the first to offer a native, in-app experience of buying and selling NFTs, all powered by Magic Eden. NFTs are an exciting new opportunity and asset class, and we are eager to help our customers streamline buying, selling, and storing their NFTs as this space continues to grow. Our new NFT Gallery aims to make the world of crypto more accessible to all Exodus customers without leaving their wallets."

Exodus understands that users increasingly want a simplified way to interact with and access their NFTs. This new feature allows users to transfer NFTs straight from their browser-native wallets or any other Solana NFT marketplace to their Exodus app. Each NFT also has a shareable URL, making displaying them across the internet and sharing in messaging apps a fun and easy experience.

Buying or selling NFTs will require users to utilize SOL. Exodus has streamlined this process by offering the option to receive SOL from other wallets, use the in-app exchange or fund via the FTX exchange.

More information can be found at: https://support.exodus.com/article/1663-nft-gallery

About Exodus

Exodus is on a mission to empower half the world to exit the traditional finance system by 2030. Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that removes the geek requirement and keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop and mobile, Exodus allows users to secure, manage and exchange cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more across an industry-leading 10,000+ asset pairs from a beautiful, easy-to-use wallet. The non-custodial functionality is encrypted locally on users' own devices, ensuring privacy, security and complete control over their wealth. For more info visit exodus.com.

