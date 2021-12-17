DAVID REICH NAMED AS PRESIDENT OF UNITEDMASTERS Uber's former Head of Transit joins UnitedMasters to lead the platform's mission to empower independent artists to find success in the creator economy

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, creator platform UnitedMasters , announced the hire of David Reich as President to lead strategy, technology, and operations for the business. David joins UnitedMasters after five years at Uber where he led product and growth across 60 countries before founding and leading Uber Transit as General Manager and Head of Product. Before Uber, David was Founder & CEO at Assured Labor, the largest digital recruitment platform in Latin America fully focused on low-to-mid wage positions, connecting over 55,000 employers with 2.5 million job seekers.

David Reich, President of UnitedMasters

Reich joins at a pivotal time as UnitedMasters expands the tools, resources, and opportunities for independent artists to distribute their music and maximize their earning potential while maintaining full ownership over their music.

"David has played a key role in building some of the most impactful digital marketplaces in the world. We are excited that he has joined the UnitedMasters team at such an important inflection point in the music industry and as UnitedMasters continues to scale," said Steve Stoute, Founder & CEO. "As technology continues to lower the barriers to entry, UnitedMasters is becoming the go-to platform for millions of artists to realize the promise of the creator economy."

"UnitedMasters has taken the bold step of building a music distribution service that puts artists first. We're disrupting the legacy music business by letting up-and-coming artists distribute their music directly to fans through streaming services while maintaining ownership of their Masters," Reich said. "With UnitedMasters going beyond distribution and developing a full suite of services to support artists at every step of their journey, I'm thrilled to help our artist base pursue their dreams, grow their fan base, and get paid to do what they love."

UnitedMasters has over 1.3 million artists on its platform and is growing rapidly. UnitedMasters partners with brands including Diageo, Ally, and ESPN to create opportunities for its artist base and push culture forward. In the past year, UnitedMasters has announced $170M raised to date and is valued at $550M; UnitedMasters is backed by Andreesesen Horowitz, Apple, Alphabet, and Disney.

About UnitedMasters:

Launched in 2017 by Translation founder and music industry veteran Steve Stoute, UnitedMasters provides a new industry alternative for independent artists. UnitedMasters gives artists access to premium music distribution services, a suite of tools to help them directly connect with fans, and opportunities for unique partnerships with some of the world's biggest brands. The UnitedMasters platform enables artists to operationalize their independence and maximize their creative and economic potential while allowing them to maintain full ownership over their master recording rights.

