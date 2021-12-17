CLARIOS TO DEBUT SMART ENERGY STORAGE TECHNOLOGY FOR EVs, AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES IN INTERACTIVE SPACE AT CES 2022

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarios, producer of one in three of the world's car batteries, will debut and showcase new smart energy storage technology at CES 2022, the world renown consumer electronics show.

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid development in electrification and automation –moving from a focus on simple safety and convenience features to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to fully autonomous vehicles. The low-voltage battery helps mitigate power supply failures with increased reliability and functionality, protecting against failures that could put occupants at risk.

Clarios will debut the SMART AGM technology with a product demonstration in their booth throughout the CES show dates.

"As a world leader in battery technologies, we're excited to come to CES to share how our energy storage technologies enable mobility and power vehicles, empowering people to move more safely and efficiently," said Mark Wallace, Clarios CEO.

At CES, Clarios will debut its advanced xEV and Smart AGM technology. Working in tandem with the high-voltage battery, xEV batteries help ensure optimal performance, delivering constant power and crucial safety functionality. Smart AGM will be a fully connected battery able to monitor performance in real time. xEV is slated for production by 2023 and Smart AGM will be in production by 2025.

Visit Clarios at CES Jan. 5-8, 2022, in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall Booth 5075.

About Clarios: Clarios is a world leader in advanced energy storage solutions. We partner with our aftermarket and original equipment customers to meet increasing market demand for smarter applications on a global scale. Our 16,000 employees develop, manufacture and distribute a portfolio of evolving battery technologies for virtually every type of vehicle. Our technologies deliver uniquely sustainable, next-generation performance, and bring reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We add value at every link in the supply chain, ensuring that up to 99% of the materials in our batteries are recovered, recycled and reused, contributing to the progress of the communities we serve and the planet we all share. Clarios is a subsidiary of Brookfield Business Partners.

