Barron Industries wins Best Casting Award for 2nd year in a row

OXFORD, Mich., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Barron Industries has received the Best Investment Casting Award. The Investment Casting Institute distributes the awards annually to manufacturing companies that best demonstrate the benefits of the investment casting process for producing metal components. Barron won the 2021 Best Military Casting award for an aluminum casting the company manufactures for a military vehicle. Barron Industries converted a distorted multi-piece welded fabrication into a one-piece lightweight and thin wall investment casting. Made of A356-T6 Aluminum, the thin-wall HVAC Diffuser is used in a military vehicle with tight packaging constraints.

Using the latest additive manufacturing techniques, Barron produced a rapid prototype casting to prove the concept and manufacturing method. In order to meet test vehicle requirements, the diffuser was designed, cast, machined and painted in just eight weeks.

"The former method of manufacture was time-consuming and costly," said company president and CEO Bruce Barron. "Barron Industries is producing this as a single piece casting at half the original cost of providing significant cost savings. Additionally, the investment casting process has provided the customer with a great deal of design flexibility not previously available."

Investment casting is a process used for making precise and complex metal components and, for many industries, it saves time and cost in producing their parts. For example, when an aerospace company asked Barron Industries to manufacture an investment casting for an advanced military guidance system, it was able to reduce its costs by a whopping 75 percent. Barron's superior casting solution won industry acclaim, winning the Investment Casting Institute's 2020 Military Award.

Barron continues to make the best investment castings.

When many of the world's manufacturing companies sent their people home, Barron's dedicated team continued to show up to make high quality investment castings for the aerospace and defense industries, essential for the safety of our military. Barron Industries is a supplier to some of the largest aerospace and defense contractors including General Dynamics, BAE, Oshkosh, Raytheon, GE Aviation and Boeing Defense, just to name a few, and we didn't let them down. Barron has been able to continue production throughout the pandemic while, at the same time, improving our investment casting process and advancing our people.

