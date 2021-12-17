2022 LG ULTRAFINE OLED PRO MONITORS FOR CREATIVES SET NEW STANDARD FOR PICTURE QUALITY Featuring Accurate Color Reproduction and Outstanding HDR Performance, Newest Displays Are Ideal for Editing High-Resolution Images and Videos

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is once again setting higher expectations for professional-grade display solutions with the announcement of its 2022 LG UltraFineTM OLED Pro monitors (models 32BP95E, 27BP95E). Delivering the advantages of OLED's self-lit pixels to the desktop, the monitors provide the accurate color reproduction and superb HDR and SDR performance that professional visual effects artists, video editors and other creative industry roles demand.

Both UltraFine OLED Pro displays offer slim, elegant form factors and are light weight for easy relocation to different rooms and desks.

LG's newest 32- and 27-inch OLED Pro models delivers 4K UHD resolution (3,840 x 2,160) screens with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, making them suitable for even the most detailed digital projects. Both new displays offer independent pixel control for impressive color fidelity and contrast and because OLED displays do not require backlighting, these UltraFine monitors are free of the distracting halo effect, or blooming, common on many LCD displays.

To ensure that these models display vibrant colors as intended under the conditions optimal for productivity, both OLED Pro monitors come with detachable self-calibration sensors and monitor hoods. When used with the free-to-download LG Calibration Studio software, the calibration sensor measures the light emitted from the display at times predetermined by the user and automatically makes the necessary adjustments to maintain a high degree of color accuracy and consistency. For even more color and image accuracy, the hood can be attached to prevent distracting reflections and glare from external light sources.

Both UltraFine OLED Pro displays offer slim, elegant form factors and are light weight for easy relocation to different rooms and desks. The included stand attaches securely to the rear of the display with a simple One-click mechanism and offers adjustability for height, pivot and tilt without sacrificing stability or style.

"Designed with creative professionals in mind, our new UltraFine OLED Pro monitors deliver sheer visual precision with stunning self-lit picture quality and reliable calibration," said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. "The incredible accuracy, wide color gamut and ability to faithfully reproduce both HDR and SDR content make these premium display solutions ideal for professional users working in the film and digital media industries."

The new LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors will be available in key markets worldwide starting next month.

Specifications:



32BP95E 27BP95E Display Display OLED OLED Size 31.5-inch 27-inch Resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) Color Gamut (Typ.) DCI-P3 99 percent

Adobe RGB 99 percent DCI-P3 99 percent

Adobe RGB 99 percent Contrast Ratio 1,000,000:1 1,000,000:1 HDR OLED Pixel Dimming HDR DisplayHDR 400 True Black OLED Pixel Dimming HDR DisplayHDR 400 True Black



Response Time 1ms 1ms Calibration Self Calibration Yes, with LG Calibration Studio Yes, with LG Calibration Studio H/W Calibration Yes Yes Accessories Self Calibration Sensor Yes Yes Monitor Hood Yes Yes Connectivity Interface • USB-C with Power Delivery 90W

• USB x1 Upstream

• x3 Downstream

• HDMI

• Display Port x2 • USB-C with Power Delivery 90W

USB x1 Upstream

• x3 Downstream

• HDMI

• Display Port x2

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

