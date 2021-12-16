Trive Capital Announces Multiple Promotions and Team Updates

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Trive Capital Promotes three team members to Managing Director

Trive is excited to announce the promotions of Andrew Frank, Nick Miner and Tanner Cope to Managing Director.

"These individuals have made significant and sustained contributions to Trive's growth and success," said Managing Partner, Conner Searcy. "We look forward to them taking on a greater role at the firm and within our portfolio."

As a Managing Director, their responsibilities include identifying and evaluating investment opportunities, performing transaction due diligence and working with management teams to implement operational and growth strategies.

Trive Capital Expands the Operations Team

Trive is also delighted to announce the hiring of Kim Whitener as the firm's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and the appointment of Jonathan Nunnaley as Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) and Head of Special Projects.

Kim will oversee the finance, accounting, fund administration, and tax functions of the firm. In addition to continuing to manage regulatory compliance operations for Trive, Jonathan will oversee firmwide strategic initiatives with a focus on growth objectives.

"We are pleased to expand the Operations Team with the addition of Kim and her depth of experience in private equity financial management, in addition to the appointment of Jonathan as the Head of Special Projects. These enhancements to the firm's operational efforts will enable us to efficiently support the growth of Trive while maintaining our existing culture of compliance," commented Steve Yoost, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Trive.

About Trive

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with approximately $3.6 billion in assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

