Servian founder launches data-focused cloud consultancy 'Vivanti' in US Entrepreneur, Tony Nicol, to introduce professional governance to US technology consulting by bringing client-first, consultant-led approach stateside

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivanti — the enterprise technology consultancy delivering impactful cloud experiences and data-driven innovations with a client-first ethical framework — has officially launched today in the United States.

Headquartered in New York City, with locations in Manhattan and Washington DC, Vivanti offers advisory, consulting and managed services across all major cloud platforms, including Snowflake, HashiCorp, Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud and more. Specializing in the latest cloud data technologies, designed to facilitate digital business transformation and future ways of working, Vivanti's practice areas include data, artificial intelligence, DevOps and customer engagement.

Vivanti is financially backed by its Chairman, Tony Nicol, who sold Australia's largest data-focused cloud consultancy, Servian, to US-based professional services company, Cognizant, in January 2021. Nicol founded Servian in 2008, where he remained CEO of the 900-person-strong enterprise transformation business until June 2021.

Commenting on Vivanti's launch, Nicol said he was on a mission to redefine the data and cloud services industry in the US by bringing his philosophies of total empowerment, governance-based and human-centric consulting stateside.

"Vivanti is a client-first, consultant-led business," said Nicol. "Organizationally, we empower our people to truly listen to each client's challenges, tailor services to meet their specific goals, and act in the best interests of the client without exception — no matter what that means for Vivanti.

"Our position is simple: Vivanti consultants must be professionally loyal to their clients during each step of every engagement. Operating with this client-first mindset, just as a doctor or lawyer would, is the basis upon which Vivanti will build trusted partnerships. Vivanti will reimagine the US cloud consulting sector by both specializing in the latest technologies and introducing a new level of professional governance to the industry."

Founding Partner and CEO, Mike Walker, said that Vivanti's ambition was to improve data-focused cloud consulting for both the people it serves and those who work within the industry.

"After 25 years of leading high-performance teams for technology companies like Tandberg, Cisco and Amazon Web Services, one realization stands out to me above the rest," said Walker. "Building trusted person-to-person relationships — that focus on the bigger picture, rather than the short-term bottom line — is the most important factor for solving business' most complex technology challenges. That's why I partnered with Tony Nicol to found Vivanti; an organization built on that realization.

"Unlike many cloud consultancies, which look for repeatable one-size-fits-all solutions and bigger margins at every opportunity, Vivanti puts long-term client partnerships at the center of everything we do. Our clients' priorities are our priorities."

Founding member and Principal Consultant, James Hunt, said that Vivanti was creating a new home for naturally passionate technologists across the United States.

"We're growing Vivanti into something truly enviable, which the Accentures and Deloittes of the world can't help but notice," said Hunt. "We're building a 1000-person-strong network of consultants, who have both the conviction and internal backing, to take risks that advantage their clients.

"I've worked at consultancies that don't want to teach the customer how to be successful because they're fearful of making themselves redundant. But, I think that's shortsighed. Vivanti consultants are empowered to put customer success above all else. That's how you grow trust, win repeat business and change technology consulting for the better."

Katie Ecklund — Snowflake's Director of Partner Alliances across US, Canada and LATAM — said the company was excited to see how Vivanti's approach to consulting would enable its clients to get the most from their growing data assets.

"Partnering with Vivanti can give Snowflake customers access to a team of consultants with strong client-first principles and deep technical capabilities specifically related to Snowflake's platform," said Ecklund. "Vivanti's style of consulting can play an important role in helping organizations implement solutions and acquire skill-sets required to thrive in today's data-driven economy."

Vivanti is a modern data-focused cloud consulting company with a consultant-led, customer-first approach. Vivanti consultants are organizationally empowered, and professionally obligated, to advocate for clients' best interests at each step of every engagement — just as doctors or lawyers are entrusted to do.

Vivanti's mission is to deliver impactful cloud experiences and data-driven innovations that promote a new level of customer-centric operating standards across the US technology consulting industry. Based in New York City, with offices in Manhattan and Washington DC, Vivanti offers advisory, consulting and managed services across all major cloud platforms. Specializing in the latest cloud data technologies, designed to facilitate digital business transformation and future ways of working, Vivanti's practice areas include data, artificial intelligence, DevOps and digital customer engagement.

