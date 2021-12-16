SCHMITT INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW XRC Cellular Tank Monitor

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) today announced its Xact™ Tank Monitoring Solutions ("Xact") business line, a leading provider of satellite-connected gauge and ultrasonic readers in the Internet of Things ("IoT") environment, is releasing a new tank monitoring device, the XR-C (Xact Reader – Cellular). The new XR-C expands Xact's existing Satellite product line to include Cat M bands, and NBIOT when present. It also comes with multiple power accessories for extended battery life, including AA, D Cell and solar powered options.

The XR-C is an affordable new cellular tank monitor that offers multiple sensor options to measure a variety of mediums. The compact, easy-to-install form factor works on AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile's 4G LTE networks with a single SIM card.

VERSATILE SUITE OF SENSOR OPTIONS

The XRC is a plug-and-play device that can handle any sensor with a 0 - 3.6VDC Input and Output. It also has capabilities to handle up to *4 sensors input with a single head unit. Sensor offerings include, but are not limited to:

Submersible Sensor – perfect for lubricants, fuels, chemicals, and many other non-pressurized mediums.

Hall Effect Sensor – this is utilized mostly in the propane industry. For use with "remote-ready dials."

Ultrasonic Sensor – The external ultrasonic transducer that Xact is known for in our suite of satellite devices.

With this new device and suite of sensors, Xact is ready to expand into all industries that handle the delivery and optimization of all bulk liquids.

OTHER KEY TAKEAWAYS

Durable in hard temperatures ranging from -40°C to +85°C

Multiple power accessories for extended battery life

IP67 Compliant

Operate on Cat M Bands, NBIOT when present

Polycarbonate case with UV Inhibitor and Viton seals

Multiple Mounting Options

Extensive Configuration Options for Transmissions, Readings and Alarms.

FOTA Capable

External Antenna Option

Exact details and product specifications on the XR-C can be found on the Xact Tank Monitoring website at the following link, along with downloadable PDF datasheets and user manuals: https://www.xact-data.com/

For any inquiries or more information on this product, please reach out to Xact at xactsales@schmitt-ind.com

ABOUT XACT TANK MONITORING:

Xact product line includes satellite focused remote tank monitoring products and related monitoring services for markets in the IoT environment. The products measure the fill levels of tanks holding propane, diesel and other tank-based liquids and the related monitoring services includes transmission of fill data from the tanks via satellite to a secure web-site for display. Visit us at www.Xact-Data.com

View original content:

SOURCE Schmitt Industries, Inc.