Perigon Wealth Management Announces Merger with Baker & Associates, Independent RIA with Over $200 Million in Total Client Assets

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perigon Wealth Management ("Perigon"), a rapidly-growing independent wealth management firm with offices across the country and a unique approach to fueling advisors' success by combining maximum independence with robust growth resources, announced today that it has acquired Baker & Associates, a financial planning-focused RIA based in Irvine, Calif. Perigon, which is financial advisor-owned and led, has over $3 billion in client assets and 50 professionals, while Baker & Associates has over $200 million in client assets.

Perigon accelerates the growth of financial advisors on its platform by providing them with an ecosystem of technology, practice management growth tools, recruiting assistance and access to a vibrant community of like-minded professionals, combined with a culture that empowers advisor independence and a holistic, strategic approach to succession planning.

The announcement demonstrates the compelling value proposition of Perigon Wealth Management's platform as a preferred destination for financial advisors seeking to simplify their businesses, strengthen their client service capabilities and plug seamlessly into a digital client prospecting platform with a proven track record for robust lead generation and the conversion of leads into clients.

The firm views this acquisition as the starting point of a new wave of M&A and affiliation growth, driven by Perigon's appeal to financial advisors seeking to enjoy operational autonomy, flexible affiliation models and multiple custodial relationships, in partnership with a firm that embraces advisor perspectives.

Leading the Way in Affiliation and M&A Flexibility

Underscoring the firm's emphasis on choice and flexibility, Perigon offers independent financial advisor businesses the following options:

Full merger or acquisition with Perigon

Selling a minority stake in their business to Perigon

Affiliating with Perigon as an independent financial advisor

Joining the firm as a W-2 employee advisor

Arthur Ambarik, CEO of Perigon Wealth Management, said, "The days when independent financial advisors seeking growth must choose between either becoming part of an aggregator model or being recruited into a large firm, only to fight for scarce attention and service resources, are over. At Perigon, we believe that the future of the RIA space will be shaped by offering a true enterprise partnership to successful and experienced financial advisors."

"Our ongoing strong growth validates our model as a proudly advisor-owned and advisor-led firm, with access to patient capital and a commitment to enabling advisors to customize the affiliation or partnership structure they want with our team. Looking ahead, we view this acquisition as the starting point of a new stage of expansion for Perigon, as we create an industry-leading enterprise that offers truly differentiated choices for financial advisors."

Baker & Associates Acquisition

Dan Newhall, Perigon's Chief Business Development Officer for Mergers and Acquisitions (or M&A), said, "We're thrilled to welcome Baker & Associates to the Perigon Wealth Management platform and community. Chris Baker and her team have built a powerful reputation for exceptional, proactive client service, backed by their decades of expertise in financial planning. Their decision to join us reflects the strength of the ecosystem we have established at Perigon to drive enhanced business growth for financial advisors, while at the same time ensuring that advisors have the freedom to guide their clients as they see fit."

Chris Baker, CPA/PFS, CFP has practiced financial planning for over 34 years. Going forward, Ms. Baker has become a Partner of Perigon Wealth Management and sits on the firm's Financial Planning Committee.

Baker and Associates provides a comprehensive suite of services – including financial planning, estate planning, retirement planning, portfolio management and more – to owners of closely held businesses, professionals, and other affluent individuals.

Ms. Baker said, "As an established firm seeking to partner with a larger platform to ensure the wellbeing of our clients and continue our growth, we had a lot of options. We wanted to work with a firm that had both the resources and scale to help streamline our operations, but also understood that we need to maintain our autonomy and our ability to serve our clients in the ways that make sense for them. Not only did Perigon meet these vital criteria, but they also offered a client-first culture that is a perfect match for ours and a suite of succession planning services that will be very helpful for me as I look ahead to the next stage of my professional journey."

About Perigon Wealth Management

Founded, owned and led by lifelong financial advisors, Perigon Wealth Management, LLC is an independent RIA firm that provides clients with peace of mind by identifying and implementing clear and customized plans to achieve the financial objectives necessary to realize their life goals. Additionally, Perigon Wealth Management offers financial advisors who join its platform a robust and flexible program that accommodates the widest possible array of affiliation structures and business models. With over $3 billion in client assets, Perigon Wealth Management is passionate about accelerating the business growth of its financial advisors and simplifying their operations, without sacrificing their independence. For more information, please visit https://perigonwealth.com/.

About Baker & Associates

Baker & Associates is a financial planning-centric firm that takes a holistic approach to wealth management and delivers high-touch, customized client service. Much of the firm's growth is intergenerational, and the team takes great pride in cultivating deep relationships with their clients and the next generation members of their families. The firm is led by Chris Baker, a Certified Financial Planner since 1989, who has provided exceptional financial planning and estate services to owners of closely held businesses, professionals, and other affluent individuals for 34 years. The firm's culture emphasizes the foremost importance of helping clients navigate their way to financial freedom. https://bakerassociatesria.com/index.html.

