New Hampshire Electric Cooperative selects Conexon to design and manage construction of world-class fiber-to-the-home network to reach up to 85,000 homes and businesses across nine counties

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural fiber-optic network design and construction management leader Conexon has been selected by Plymouth, N.H.-based New Hampshire Electric Cooperative to deliver a comprehensive range of fiber broadband services including network design, construction project management, engineering and operations support for the electric cooperative's fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network project.

The project builds upon New Hampshire Electric's current FTTH project encompassing two of the cooperative's communities, Acworth and Sandwich. Through the relationship, a fiber-optic network spanning nine counties and nearly 120 communities, will deliver high-speed internet access to New Hampshire Electric's members. The fiber service will be offered through the co-op's subsidiary, NH Broadband. The overall project is anticipated to be completed within three years, with the first Acworth/Sandwich members connected in Q1 2022.

"We're very excited to work with the New Hampshire Electric management team and board to serve their members with fiber broadband," Conexon Founding Partner Randy Klindt said. "New Hampshire is in desperate need of world-class broadband and this project will go a long way in closing the digital divide within the state. It's going to be life-changing."

The lightning-fast fiber-optic network offered by NH Broadband will give members access to symmetrical gigabit internet capabilities – among the fastest and most robust in the nation. Additionally, it will enable enhancements and smart grid capabilities to the electrical infrastructure, including improved power outage response times, better load balancing, more efficient electricity delivery and others.

Conexon brings to the project unmatched experience and expertise in deploying rural FTTH networks. The company has designed more than 200,000 miles of fiber for cooperative projects and builds more than 40,000 fiber miles of fiber annually. In addition, Conexon has created a broad ecosystem of equipment and labor resources specializing in rural fiber builds. Since forming six years ago, Conexon has assisted nearly 200 electric cooperatives, 50 of which are deploying fiber networks, with more than 500,000 connected fiber-to-the-home subscribers across the U.S.

"While the task at hand is big, the payoff will be transformative," said Leo Dwyer, Executive Chair of NHEC's NH Broadband subsidiary. "A wide swath of rural New Hampshire will get connected to priceless economic, educational and lifestyle opportunities now beyond their reach, while allowing NHEC to implement state-of-the-art smart grid solutions for distributed generation, storage, electric vehicle charging and load management."

About Conexon

Conexon works with Rural Electric Cooperatives to bring fiber to the home in rural communities. The company is comprised of professionals who have worked in electric cooperatives and the telecommunications industry, and offer decades of individual experience in business planning, building networks, marketing and selling telecommunications. Conexon offers its electric cooperative clients end-to-end broadband deployment and operations support, from a project's conception all the way through to its long-term sustainability. It works with clients to analyze economic feasibility, secure financing, design the network, manage construction, provide operational support, optimize business performance and determine optimal partnerships. To date, Conexon has assisted nearly 200 electric cooperatives, 50 of which are deploying fiber networks, with more than 500,000 connected fiber-to-the-home subscribers across the U.S. The company has secured more than $1.3 billion in federal and state funding for its clients.

About NH Electric Cooperative

New Hampshire Electric Cooperative is a member owned not-for-profit electric utility, headquartered in Plymouth, N.H. NHEC connects our 85,000 members through 6,000 miles of energized lines, crossing 118 communities throughout New Hampshire.

