Local REALTORS® Host Annual 'Holiday House' Donate Toys and $10,000 to Operation Homefront for Military Families

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® (SDAR) and its 501(c)(3) Ambassadors Foundation partnered with Operation Homefront to host the annual "Holiday House," an evening of charitable giving in support of local military families during the holiday season.

Held at a beautiful home listed for sale in La Jolla, real estate professionals and guests filled the home with donated toys to be distributed to children of San Diego area servicemembers. Local businesses throughout the county also hosted donation bins leading up to the event to contribute to the worthy cause.

"The Ambassadors Foundation has a longstanding partnership with Operation Homefront and we are honored to support its mission of building strong military families," said Carla Farley, SDAR President. "As REALTORS® we take pride in being good stewards of our community and the Holiday House event provides the perfect opportunity to give back to the military families who sacrifice so much. We are especially proud of the level of involvement from our members, sponsors, and community this year, as we raised a record level of funds and contributions over the 10 years of hosting this event."

Operation Homefront assists military families during difficult financial times by providing food assistance, auto and home repair, vision care, travel and transportation, moving assistance, essential home items, and rent-free transitional housing for wounded veterans and their families. This year, the Ambassadors Foundation collected more than 250 toys and $10,000 in contributions which were donated to Operation Homefront's holiday toy drive, held on Saturday, December 11 at BAE Systems.

"We are so grateful to SDAR for their continued involvement with Operation Homefront and the generosity of its membership throughout the year," said Sarah Stampien, Area Manager for Operation Homefront. "Thanks to their donation of toys for all ages, we were able to help ease the financial burden for our military families this holiday season."

The Ambassadors Foundation was created to provide greater opportunities for REALTOR® members to become active community partners in support of families and residents through its focus on seniors, families, the military, and fraud protection.

"As REALTORS® we work every day with the families and businesses who make up our community, whether helping them to buy, sell, or rent a home or property," Farley added. "Through the Ambassadors Foundation, we are in a unique position to connect with working families by going above and beyond our business services to help strengthen and empower those in need."

Local nonprofit organizations interested in partnering with the Ambassadors Foundation for future events or charitable activities are encouraged to contact SDAR at (858) 715-8000 or visit www.ambassadorsfoundation.org.

The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® is the largest trade association in San Diego County and one of the largest local REALTOR® associations in California. We help our members, who adhere to a code of ethics and professional standards, sell more homes. We also help people realize the dream of home ownership, and we are dedicated to protecting private property rights. You can follow SDAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

