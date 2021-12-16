InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Identification Tag for Service Members (CCP-1592)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved military ID tag that could also act as a career keepsake or memento," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented DOG YEARS. My design ensures that career accomplishments, photographs and other information is always close by and accessible."

The invention provides improved identification dog tags for service members. It also offers an easier way to access the service member's record and accomplishments. As a result, it enhances organization and it could provide a unique keepsake for family members. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for the military. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCP-1592, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

