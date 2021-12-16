Hilb Group Welcomes PSA Insurance & Financial Services, Enhances Mid-Atlantic Market Presence and Client Offerings

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has brought PSA Insurance & Financial Services, a Top 100 agency, into its portfolio further strengthening its presence in the Mid-Atlantic region as well as building on its broad range of employee benefits, commercial, and personal insurance products and services. The transaction became effective December 1, 2021.

The Hilb Group, LLC. (PRNewsFoto/The Hilb Group, LLC)

Based in Hunt Valley, Maryland, PSA features an experienced team of licensed advisors, and technical specialists who provide superior outcomes for clients through physical and cyber safety and loss control, Human Resources consulting, data analytics, compliance, communications, client advocacy and more. A premier agency nationwide, PSA brings a wealth of expertise including a full staff and employee base of more than 150 associates.

"For us, it was important to find a partner who would align with our culture and approach of putting our clients first and maintaining the personal relationships we have formed," said PSA CEO Raymond Sweet. "We look forward to bringing the same trusted local service to our client base and building on what we offer through enhanced services and resources in conjunction with our new colleagues nationwide. In joining with Hilb Group, we believe that we have found the perfect partner to deliver even greater value to our clients."

"We are excited to welcome the PSA team and to add another Top 100 agency to our company," Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro said. "This partnership represents exactly the type of growth that aligns with our strategy of expanding through the best agencies and associates so that ultimately, we are better together in serving our customers. Additionally, we are extremely pleased to welcome another agency with such strong community ties, as these local relationships – and supporting those who depend upon us – are a vital part of who we are and what we value."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 120 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 22 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Peter Lobred

804.548.4629

plobred@hilbgroup.com

M&A Contact:

Ryan Havermann

804.414.6508

rhavermann@hilbgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Hilb Group, LLC