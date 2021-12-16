Get the Most Magical Message from Santa in his Sleigh through Portable North Pole

The #1 Santa app globally announces new highly customizable Christmas Eve messages plus a special Christmas Eve offer

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than nine days until Christmas, the Portable North Pole website and mobile app is getting in the festive spirit with newly added Christmas Eve videos for all to enjoy. Available on almost any device, users can create a personalized video from Santa in his sleigh on the big night – making for the perfect Christmas Eve tradition.

Christmas Eve messages from Portable North Pole, available as a single call or video, bring joy to loved ones during the holiday season. With the purchase of a Magic Pass, users can receive a personalized video from Santa on his sleigh, along with a synchronized live incoming call on another device. Parents can tailor the message to include the child's photo, name, the names of friends and relatives, and the location where they will spend Christmas this year. Santa can even recite multiple names in a single message, allowing the entire family to share the Christmas magic.

Exclusively on Christmas Eve, the Portable North Pole will offer a special promotion on its Magic Pass. The package includes unlimited access to all Premium videos and calls, including the new Christmas Eve videos, choose your own adventure videos, reaction recorder, 1080 HD downloads, bedtime stories, as well as the in-app Elf dance game for hours of fun.

Known as the number one Santa app, Portable North Pole is pleased to celebrate its 14th season of keeping the magic of Christmas alive with over 250 million video views and above 15 million downloads around the world.

Access amazing, personalized Christmas videos, calls, and more direct from Santa by downloading Portable North Pole on the App Store, Google Play or Amazon Appstore, or visit www.portablenorthpole.com.

About UGroupMedia Inc.

Parent company UGroupMedia Inc. (UGM), based in Montréal, Canada, specializes in making Christmas even more magical and publishing exclusively Portable North Pole digital experiences. Portable North Pole is available in four languages – English, Spanish, French and Italian.

