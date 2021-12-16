-- Four weekends of programming will include concerts headlined by Erasure, Alanis Morissette, Juanes and Bernadette Peters --

The City of Miami Beach Reveals Plans for Miami Beach Live! A Celebration of Music, Art and Culture Spanning Across March 2022

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Miami Beach is proud to unveil Miami Beach Live!, a month-long celebration in March 2022 that will feature a variety of exciting activations and live events designed to engage all five senses. Every Friday through Sunday from March 1 – March 29, 2022, Miami Beach Live! will host an exciting and diverse lineup of programming in and around Lummus Park and the beachfront areas, from 10 to 13 streets.

Locals and visitors will be able to enjoy thematic weekend programming – including Dance, Pop, International, and Symphonic/Broadway – across an array of music, arts, culture, and culinary offerings. Every weekend throughout the month features a Friday night movie, Saturday evening headlining concert, and Sunday Dine-Around spotlighting Miami Beach's best-in-class culinary offerings and prix fixe menus.

"We are excited to add Miami Beach Live! to the rich mosaic of arts and culture programming in our city," said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. "This will be something residents and visitors alike can enjoy and will truly have something for everyone."

Tickets for Miami Beach Live! concerts will be available through the Universe platform on MiamiBeachLive.com, with priority given to City of Miami Beach residents starting Thursday, Dec. 16. Residents will use their zip code as the "access key" at the point of purchase to receive a maximum of four (4) tickets per household. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 20.

Miami Beach Live! tickets will be available at the following price points:

Miami Beach Resident General Admission – FREE (on sale Dec. 16 to RESIDENTS ONLY)

Miami Beach Resident VIP - $100 (on sale Dec. 16 to RESIDENTS ONLY)

Non-Resident General Admission - $10 (on sale Dec. 20)

Non-Resident VIP - $125 (on sale Dec. 20)

The Miami Beach Live! programming schedule is as follows, with more events and activities set to be announced in the upcoming months.

March 4-6: Dance Weekend in Partnership with Winter Party

Friday Night Movie ( 8 p.m. )

Saturday Night Concert Headliner: Erasure

March 11-13: Pop Weekend

Friday Night Movie ( 8 p.m. )

Saturday Night Concert Headliner: Alanis Morissette

March 18-20: World/International

Friday Night Movie ( 8 p.m. )

Saturday Night Concert Headliner: Juanes

March 25-27: Symphonic/Broadway

Friday Night Movie ( 8 p.m. )

Saturday Night Concert Headliner: Bernadette Peters , with opening act Brian Stokes Mitchell

Additional month-long activations will include a Carillon Wellness Village, a family zone, sports and health & wellness programming, an art wall, a dog park, photo ops, VIP lounge and more. A full list of events, schedules, as well as participation and ticket information can be found on MiamiBeachLive.com. The site will also highlight other Miami Beach cultural events such as Culture Crawl, SoundScape Cinema Series, hotel specials, and other local Miami Beach offerings.

Miami Beach Live! represents a collaborative effort across various destination organizations including the City of Miami Beach, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Miami Beach Visitor & Convention Authority.

Visit www.MiamiBeachLive.com to stay up-to-date on the latest news in the months ahead. To access creative assets for Miami Beach Live! click here.

