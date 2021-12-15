Valkyrie Funds launches the Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (VBB) focused on companies with exposure to Bitcoin

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valkyrie Funds, LLC ("Valkyrie"), an emerging investment manager focused on the digital asset class, is excited to announce the launch of the Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (Nasdaq: VBB), an exchange traded fund (ETF) that aims to invest in innovative public companies with exposure to bitcoin.

More than 80 percent of financial advisors are being asked about cryptocurrencies, according to a recent survey from the Financial Planning Association, but many struggle to effectively allocate clients to this asset class. With more than a dozen publicly traded companies in the U.S. already holding Bitcoin, according to data from BuyBitcoinWorldwide , and more corporations, countries, and other entities entering the space with each passing day, investing in these companies provides the kind of indirect exposure that many individuals are seeking.

"Bitcoin and digital assets are seeing increasing interest from all corners of the globe," said Leah Wald, CEO at Valkyrie. "The companies with exposure to bitcoin read the tea leaves and have decided to take action in an attempt to preserve their value, but also as another means to potentially generate more returns for shareholders in the decades to come."

More than half of US Bitcoin holders first got into the cryptocurrency this year, according to a recent study , and 59 percent of investors are interested in Bitcoin investments - an increase from only 36 percent just two years ago. VBB offers another avenue for investors to be able to gain exposure to this rapidly growing asset class.

The goal of this actively managed fund is to invest primarily in companies that directly or indirectly invest in, transact in, or have exposure to the bitcoin asset class on their balance sheets, or those that operate within the bitcoin ecosystem. The fund does not invest directly in bitcoin.

This fund is the second in a family of ETFs planned to be offered by Valkyrie Funds designed to enable investors to participate in the digital asset space.

About Valkyrie Funds LLC

Valkyrie Funds LLC ("Valkyrie Funds") is a specialized alternative financial services firm at the intersection of traditional finance and the emerging digital assets sector whose affiliates aim to offer asset management, research and other services. Headquartered in Nashville,Valkyrie Funds aims to provide exposure to the digital economy through traditional financial vehicles. Valkyrie Funds is led by seasoned asset managers who have previously launched multiple ETFs, publicly traded funds and Exchange Traded Products, including digital asset funds with backgrounds across Guggenheim Partners, UBS, Chicago Board of Trade, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, and The World Bank.

Investment Objective

The Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (VBB) is an actively managed ETF. The Fund seeks to provide investors with capital appreciation. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial advisor/financial consultant before making any investment decisions.

Investing involves risks. The loss of principal is possible. The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered before investing. The fund may not be suitable for all investors. The prospectus contains this and other important information, and it may be obtained at https://valkyrie-funds.com/. Read it carefully before investing

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Any applicable brokerage fees and commissions will reduce returns.

The Fund invests in publicly traded companies. The Fund does not invest directly in or hold bitcoin. The price of these companies should be expected to differ from the current price of bitcoin. As a result, the performance of the Fund should be expected to differ from the performance of the spot price of bitcoin.

The Fund is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc.

This is a new ETF with limited operating history.

Bitcoin is a relatively new asset class that is subject to unique and substantial risks and, historically, has been subject to significant price volatility. The value of an investment in the Fund could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero. You should be prepared to lose your entire investment.

The Shares will change in value, and you could lose money by investing in the Fund. The Fund may not achieve its investment objective.

Market Risk

The price of bitcoin has historically been highly volatile. The value of the Fund's investments in companies that invest in bitcoin futures and are involved in the crypto asset ecosystem – and therefore the value of an investment in the Fund – could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero. If you are not prepared to accept significant and unexpected changes in the value of the Fund and the possibility that you could lose your entire investment in the Fund you should not invest in the Fund.

