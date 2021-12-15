Roommates.com reveals the cheapest cities for finding a roommate

PHOENIX and GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roommates.com has launched Roommates.com Labs , a deep dive into data and trends regarding roommates, rents, demographics, and the movement of people. In their first article, they're looking at their real-time data to see in which ten cities it's cheapest to find a roommate, as of December 2021.

Cheapest cities for finding a roommate

Overall, rent for a roommate in a house with one or more people currently living there were lowest on average in:

Lincoln, Nebraska - Average Rent Cost: $531

College Station, Texas - Average Rent Cost: $523

Lubbock, Texas - Average Rent Cost: $516

Norman, Oklahoma - Average Rent Cost: $493

Springfield, Missouri - Average Rent Cost: $455

Most other cities in the top 10 were also within a similar geographic area, reinforcing the fact that rent is generally cheaper in the central USA and the upper midwest area, compared to the coastal areas. Much has changed since the coronavirus pandemic, including how and where people live and work, because many companies are now allowing employees to work from home. This has led to rising rents in some cities and dropping rents in others.

Roommates.com Labs will continue to provide data regarding this and similar topics in the future. Will this trend continue? How will COVID-19 continue to affect rent and housing in the coming months? Questions like these can be a challenge, but Roomates.com Labs, through detailed data analysis, will continue to provide meaningful data to help provide answers.

About Roommates.com

Roommates.com, LLC is a nationwide roommate matching service based out of Phoenix, AZ established in 2001.

