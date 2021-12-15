Media Minefield Posts Record Growth, Wraps 2021 with National Awards

The Minneapolis-based company grew by nearly 30% in 2021 while helping clients across North America unlock the power of their stories.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Through an unpredictable year, Media Minefield experienced record growth in 2021, adding 18 full-time employees and pioneering an innovative employee wellness program. The one-of-a-kind PR company's growth was fueled by its trademarked processes in earned, social and paid media.

Media Minefield logo

From startups to billion-dollar brands, Media Minefield's team of trained journalists and social storytellers helps clients across industries, including financial, healthcare, real estate, higher education, retail and technology, build their brands and set themselves apart from the competition.

"I am proud of this extraordinary team of Miners. Whether it's securing local and national interviews, elevating the online presence of a brand or helping to position business executives as thought leaders, our team has gone above and beyond to deliver excellence for our clients throughout a year of tremendous growth," said Kristi Piehl , Founder & CEO.

The company has grown 80% from Jan. 2019 through 2021. For the third time in four years, Media Minefield landed on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Locally, Media Minefield was featured on the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's Fast 50 list of fastest-growing private companies in the Twin Cities. Along with being the only PR company named to the Fast 50, Media Minefield was recognized as one of the largest women-owned businesses in the Twin Cities.

Media Minefield also became Great Place to Work Certified™ in 2021. Its newest initiative, MM Unplugged, requires every Miner to take at least one weekday off each month to help avoid burnout.

Following a year of continued success while leading in a hybrid-work environment, Piehl was profiled on the Minnesota 500 list, honoring the 500 most influential leaders across more than 60 industries in Minnesota, for the second consecutive year.

About Media Minefield:

Media Minefield is a team of trained journalists, creatives and social storytellers who come alongside clients to help unlock the power of their stories so they can be famous...in a good way®. Founded in 2010 by Emmy award-winning journalist Kristi Piehl, the one-of-a-kind PR company specializes in earned media, social media and crisis communication. Learn more at media-minefield.com .

