Ivy Rehab Grows in North Carolina Through Partnership with Back in Action

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab ("Ivy"), a national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitative services, is proudly growing its North Carolina footprint with the partnership of Back in Action Physical Therapy.

Back in Action Physical Therapy of North Carolina joins Ivy Rehab!

"We're excited to join the Ivy Rehab Network. Back in Action was founded on the values of patient-centered care and great customer service—Ivy Rehab shares these values with us," said Kristal Nelson, co-founder of Back in Action. "What drives us to success is simple, we invest in patient goals. What allows us to achieve these goals is our commitment to clinical excellence and our commitment to deliver quality, one-on-one, personalized care. With the combined resources of Back in Action and Ivy Rehab, we can extend our reach and continue to share our model of quality physical therapy."

Since its founding in 2000, Back in Action has solidified a strong presence in the Research Triangle area of North Carolina, growing to three facilities within the communities of Apex, Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs. The Back in Action team excels at providing patients with compassionate care and customized orthopedic rehabilitation services with the goal of getting people back to the activities they love. The practice empowers patients to take an active role in their recovery through education about their injuries and the rehabilitative process.

"Ivy Rehab is proud to partner with Back in Action's exceptional team. For more than 20 years, they have provided best in class physical therapy to their communities. This dedication to the highest quality of care, patient experience and clinical outcomes will fit right into Ivy Rehab," said Michael Rucker, CEO for Ivy. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome the Back in Action team and look forward to continuing to grow together for years to come."

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy and ABA clinics located throughout the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast regions of the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace their mission, vision and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."

Contact Information:

Ivy Rehab Network

Jeremy VanDevender

jvandevender@ivyrehab.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ivy Rehab Network