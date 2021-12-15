CometChat Raises $10M Series A

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CometChat , announced a Series A funding round of $10M. The oversubscribed round was led by Signal Peak Ventures and included participation from existing investors Matchstick Ventures, Range Ventures, Unbound VC among others.

CometChat Logo

Communications Tech startup, CometChat, fuels customer growth through meaningful user to user engagement.

"I'm incredibly excited to partner with the CometChat team as they reimagine the way developers implement chat across websites and apps. When I first met Anuj and Anant a few years ago I immediately knew that they were people that I wanted to work with. I was impressed by their extremely complementary skillsets and by the unique way they were pursuing a developer-first approach to chat. They have since been able to build out a world-class team and I couldn't be happier to be a part of the CometChat journey." - McKay Dunn, Signal Peak Ventures

"We are thrilled to add SPV as an investor and partner as we look to scale our platform offering and expand our growing customer base. This is an important milestone that we wouldn't have reached without the hard work and dedication of an incredible team. We look forward to further investing in our customers' success." - Anuj Garg, CometChat CEO

CometChat has successfully attracted over 50k customers building an easy to use, scalable and secure engagement platform for developers and product managers with very little previous investment in go to market strategies. The Series A funding will accelerate growth, expand market share and enhance the platform through investments in:

Rapidly scaling the organization

Expanding and accelerating Go to Market Strategies

Scaling Platform Infrastructure

Adding and Enhancing Platform Features

In addition to the series A fundraising, CometChat has already begun investing in expansion and preparing for growth with numerous initiatives including the addition of former SendGrid marketing executive, Dan Mitzner, as the company's Chief Marketing Officer. Along with recent investment in Marketing, CometChat has enhanced the stability and scalability of the platform, ensuring customers can confidently deliver a rich user experience.

About CometChat:

Trusted by over 50,000 developers worldwide, CometChat's communication platform provides easy-to-use text chat, voice and video functionality for websites and apps across all industries. Its dedicated team has obsessed over building a scalable, secure and easy to use communication platform that delivers meaningful user to user engagement for a growing customer base via a robust offering of Chat APIs, SDKs, and Open Sourced UI Kits & Widgets. With headquarters located in Denver, Colorado, the global team is united by a shared mission to fuel our customer's growth through meaningful user to user engagement.

Contact:

Dan Mitzner

CometChat Inc

720-233-8955

daniel.mitzner@cometchat.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CometChat