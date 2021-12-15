Charleston-Based Nonprofit Tech Startup GoodUnited Adds to Leadership Team; Senior Customer Executive Fran Stevenson Hired as SVP of Customer Experience

The former Accruent Vice President of North American Customer Success brings 30 years of customer-facing experience to the social fundraising platform

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodUnited , the leading social giving solution that engages nonprofits with new donors on platforms like Facebook, announces the hire of Fran Stevenson as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, their first senior operations role.

Stevenson joins the company after successful tenures at Accruent, where she was Vice President of Customer Success, and Movista, where she led Professional Services, Customer Success and Technical support as SVP of Global Customer Success.

Stevenson's expertise in customer experience operations at high-growth technology companies makes her a welcome addition to GoodUnited at a time of unprecedented, record-breaking expansion for the nonprofit tech leader.

"Having Fran join our team and mission is an incredible win for GoodUnited," said CEO & Founder Nick Black. "The last two years have been a whirlwind of growth for us, and we are confident that having Fran at the helm of our customer experience team overseeing demand gen, sales, implementation and customer success will contribute to our continued momentum."

Stevenson brings over a decade of experience leading national and international technology teams, along with demonstrated mastery in building relationships that support scale. Applying that expertise to GoodUnited, which has grown 500% in revenue over the last two years, will be a focus of her new role.

"To join GoodUnited at this moment in the company's growth trajectory is a professional dream come true," said Stevenson on her new role. "Having volunteered and served on the advisory boards of nonprofits for three decades, I jumped at the opportunity to combine my professional expertise with my passion for helping nonprofits succeed in their missions."

Stevenson joins the nonprofit tech solution following a period of spectacular growth in the wake of the global pandemic. Without the ability to hold traditional, in-person fundraising events, many nonprofits turned to GoodUnited to establish new social media-based fundraising events that have taken root. With social giving now established as a permanent page in the nonprofit fundraising playbook, the company continues to expand its partnership with Facebook (Meta), its services, and its client list - which features the world's leading nonprofit organizations, including the American Cancer Society, Susan G. Komen, St. Jude, Project Purple, The Trevor Project, Mission 22 and No Kid Hungry.

GoodUnited partners have raised more than $950 million in donations on Facebook alone using the platform.

About GoodUnited

GoodUnited is the leading social fundraising platform, facilitating meaningful 1:1 conversational messaging between billion-dollar philanthropic organizations and their donors. Using data science and human judgement, GoodUnited provides nonprofits with a new virtual fundraising revenue stream that maximizes today's donations by increasing donor engagement while providing insights that ensure donors give repeatably. To date, GoodUnited has raised over $950 million for deserving nonprofit organizations.

