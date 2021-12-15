CANN LAUNCHES STORE IN PLANET 13, THE WORLD'S LARGEST DISPENSARY

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cann , California's leading cannabis-infused beverage company, launched its first store-in-store at Planet 13 Las Vegas, the world's largest dispensary. Cann products allow for a better way to enjoy social drinking through its cult favorite microdosed THC social tonics. With this store, Cann is on a mission to cultivate a culture in Las Vegas that leaves consumers hangover free.

Cann aims to change the relationship people have with alcohol in a city known for its party and drinking culture. Cann and Planet 13 are excited to offer Las Vegas residents and visitors the same social, uplifted buzz as alcohol but with no hangovers or regrets. A recent study highlighting the alcohol consumption rates among different age demographics uncovered that Gen Zers are drinking 20% less alcohol per capita than Millenials - who drank less than Baby Boomers and Gen Xers - did at the same age. In addition, cannabis has grown in popularity as an alcohol alternative, especially for younger generations. A 10-year study in U.S. counties where marijuana was legalized, showed purchases of wine and beer decreased by 15% and according to a report from Headset , year-over-year cannabis sales for Gen Z women grew the fastest in 2020 compared to any other cohort, at 151%.

"Jake and I have had some of our worst hangovers in Las Vegas, and while getting an IV the next day is always an option for reversing the damage done by alcohol we've found that drinking a couple Canns in the morning is just as effective and a lot less costly," says Cann co-founder Luke Anderson, "While Cann is very much about alcohol substitution, our 'F*ck Hangovers' installation at Planet 13 has a double meaning in this city: 1) Swap booze for Cann and avoid the debilitating hangover or 2) If you accidentally drink to excess, we get it, and this will help you recover the morning after."

As the fastest-growing THC beverage on the market to date and the #1 selling THC beverage in California, Cann is committed to delivering high-quality, better-for-you beverage alternatives to alcohol. Each of Cann's core products include 2mg of THC and 4mg of CBD, designed to deliver a light, uplifting social buzz, without the hangover and with fewer calories than a glass of wine or can of hard seltzer. Unlike most cannabis edibles and beverages, which typically offer higher doses of THC, Cann provides an approachable microdose that gives consumers full control over their experience. Cann's social tonics are available at Planet 13 in their award-winning flavors: Lemon Lavender, Blood Orange Cardamom, Grapefruit Rosemary, Pineapple Jalapeno, Ginger Lemon Grass and Cranberry Sage.

"The Planet 13 SuperStore is the only venue of its kind in the cannabis industry. Thanks to our experiential retail and entertainment features, we have become a must-see destination for tourists visiting Las Vegas," said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. "We are thrilled to partner with a game-changing brand like Cann. Their forward-thinking mission of introducing their products to new audiences is a nice fit with our approach of making cannabis retail accessible, relatable and entertaining."

Priced at $16-20 for four and six-packs, Vegas residents and visitors can shop Cannat Planet 13, located at 2548 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas. Consumers can also find Cann in California, Nevada, Rhode Island, Illinois, Massachusetts and soon in Arizona. For more information on Cann, visit www.drinkcann.com or @drinkcann on Instagram.

About Cann

Cann is the #1 selling THC-infused beverage in California according to BDS Analytics. Founded by Stanford and Harvard graduates, Cann is reshaping social drinking with their range of microdosed, non-alcoholic beverages that deliver a perfect, uplifting feeling every time. Vegan, gluten-free, and low in calories, each Cann has five all-natural ingredients with a strength that is similar to a beer or glass of wine. There are no artificial sweeteners or flavors, sugar substitutes, or cannabis taste. Cann's social tonics won first place in BevNET's New Beverage Showdown in 2019, following in the footsteps of mainstream grocery products like Health-Ade Kombucha, MALK, and RISE Brewing. The brand is also backed by mainstream celebrity investors, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Baron Davis, Rebel Wilson, Ruby Rose, Darren Criss, Casey Niestat, Tove Lo, and Bre-Z. For more information, visit www.drinkcann.com or @drinkcann on Instagram.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (http://www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and dispensary operations in Orange County. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

